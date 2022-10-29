6 fall treats to try this year — that aren’t pumpkin pie

So you don’t love pumpkin pie. Or maybe you do, and you just want to try something different this year. The good news is, there are plenty of equally delicious (maybe even more delicious) fall treats to try. Check out highly rated recipes for fall treats that still celebrate the season, but aren’t pumpkin pie.

Pecan pie bars

Pecan pie bars are just about as good as it gets. They have the perfect balance of salty and sweet, chewy and crunchy, and of course, very seasonal. If you love pecan pie, pecan pie bars are just as — if not more — tasty.

Food and Wine’s Pecan Pie Bars

These pecan pie bars have a press-in crust with custard-like filling. They are made with butter, dark brown sugar and pecans to create a wonderful flavor.

Rating: 5/5 Stars, 3,562 reviews.

Food Network’s Pecan Squares

This simple recipe takes just under and hour to complete. Instead of a traditional pie crust, these pecan squares have more of a bar-like cookie crust. They also have a “zesty” pecan topping.

Rating: 4.5/5 Stars, 489 reviews.

Apple crisp

In terms of being a classic, apple crisp ties with pumpkin pie. This apple pie alternative is baked with cinnamon-coated apples and topped with a salty-sweet streusel. Apple crisp, otherwise known as apple crumble, is served best with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

The Chunky Chef’s Old Fashioned Easy Apple Crisp

If you want to impress your grandma, serve her this apple crisp. It is easy to make and full of fall flavor — cinnamon, apples, oats and caramel sauce.

Rating: 4.9/5 Stars, 1,892 reviews.

allrecipe’s Apple Crisp

This simple fall recipe makes a traditional apple crisp. It boasts thousands of good reviews and is unlikely to disappoint. Pick some apples and bake them into this wonderful apple crisp.

Rating: 4.7/5 Stars, 7,996 reviews.

Pumpkin chocolate chip cookies

The perfect alternative to pumpkin pie is pumpkin chocolate chip cookies. These cookies still have the pumpkin, but the pumpkin flavor is much milder when put into cookie form. Chocolate chips add a texture and sweetness you don’t get in the pie.

Food Network’s Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

These food network pumpkin chocolate chip cookies will produce great results. “Very simple recipe, and very delicious cookies,” one baker commented.

Rating: 5/5 Stars, 483 reviews.

Sally’s Baking Addiction Chewy Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

If you like a chewier cookie, this recipe is right for you! Unlike most pumpkin cookies, these don’t have a cakey texture, but they still have the wonderful pumpkin spice flavor.

Rating: 4.7/5 Stars, 174 reviews.

Caramel apples

Caramel apples are a fall staple, and they are fun to make. Make caramel apples with friends or family and get creative with how you decorate them. They have the chewy and crunchy thing nailed and they put fresh fall fruit to good use!

House of Nash Gourmet Homemade Caramel Apples

Use this recipe if you want to get creative with your caramel apples. House of Nash shares loads of fun ideas for caramel apple toppings and how to do it!

Rating: 5/5 Stars, 50 reviews.

allrecipe’s Caramel Apples

This is the classic caramel apple recipe you have been looking for. So simple you can’t mess it up, and still a very tasty treat.

Rating: 4.5/5 Stars, 268 reviews.

Gingerbread cake

Gingerbread cake is a perfect to treat to make throughout all of the holiday season — it works well for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Soft gingerbread cake is such a comfort food, especially when topped with whipped cream.

Tastes Better From Scratch Gingerbread Cake

This recipe includes a wonderful vanilla cream sauce to take your gingerbread cake up a notch! One baker commented, “This recipe is amazing! Light airy and just the right amount of molasses.”

Rating: 4.9/5 Stars, 324 reviews.

Once Upon a Chef’s Gingerbread

If you’ve been looking for an old-fashioned gingerbread recipe, this is it. This gingerbread has the perfect balance of the intense gingerbread flavor, without overwhelming gingerbread rookies.

Rating: 5/5 Stars, 202 reviews.

Cranberry pie

If you love cranberry sauce, you’re going to really love cranberry pie. This is a dessert that will fit in perfectly with your Thanksgiving menu — or into any of your fall dinner plans. It puts this seasonal berry to perfect use.

Baked by an Introvert Cranberry Pie

Good cranberry pie recipes are hard to come by, but this one will fulfill all your cranberry pie needs. You can use either fresh or frozen cranberries to create the wonderful cranberry filling.

Rating: 4.5/5 Stars, 123 reviews.

allrecipe’s Crustless Cranberry Pie

This is a new take on traditional cranberry pie. Its crustless and has a bit of a cakey texture. Cranberries are evenly spread throughout, so the tart flavor is not overwhelming.

Rating: 4.7/5 Stars, 1,400 reviews.

