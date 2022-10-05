Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, October 5, 2022 | 
High School Football Sports High School Sports

Top 20 performances from Week 8 in Utah high school football

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
SHARE Top 20 performances from Week 8 in Utah high school football
merlin_2942531.jpg

Timpview’s Quezon Villa runs into the end zone for a touchdown as Orem and Timpview play a high school football game at Orem on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Timpview won 62-42.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Each week the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with approximately 85% of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week.

Here’s a look at some headliner performances from Week 78. Also check out the Deseret News’ complete sortable leaders feature for offense, defense and special teams.

Class 6A

Dallen Martinez, Bingham — Passed for two touchdowns and rushed for three more while finishing with 268 yards of total offense in the Miners’ easy 42-7 win over Copper HIlls.

Semisi Kinikini, Mountain Ridge — Was a workhorse in the backfield as he carried the ball 26 times for 133 yards as the Sentinels grounded out a key region win over West Jordan.

Landon Figueroa, Granger — Caught 12 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns and recorded two tackles to lead Granger to a 34-24 win over Kearns.

Elias Parkinson, Layton — Hauled in five passes for 72 yards and a score and intercepted two passes as Layton rolled past Clearfield for the 46-7 region victory.

Colin Sheffield, Skyridge — Played a huge role defensively in keying Skyridge’s 31-30 come-from-behind win over Lone Peak; he recorded six tackles and had two interceptions.

Class 5A

Quezon Villa, Timpview — Had a big day at the office in leading Timpview to a 62-42 win over Orem. He carried the ball eight times for 142 yards and scored two TDs; he also had two TD receptions.

Joshua Buck, Spanish Fork — Had a monster day on the ground, carrying the ball 41 times for 233 yards and scoring three TDs in Spanish Fork’s 56-20 blowout win over Wasatch.

Michael Fonua, East — Only had 10 touches but absolutely made the most of them for 146 yards and two touchdowns as the Leopards rolled past Skyline for the 63-24 victory.

Kace Gurr, Brighton — Had a huge performance in Brighton’s 47-33 comeback win over Park City, finishing with 205 yards on 24 carriers and scoring four touchdowns.

Dylan Wall, Payson — Did a bit of everything in Payson’s 42-7 win over Tooele. He rushed the ball three times for 91 yards and a score, passed for a touchdown, caught two passes and returned a kickoff 93 yards for a score.

Class 4A

Brevin Egbert, Sky View — Had a big day on the ground, carrying the ball 22 times for 211 yards and scoring four touchdowns as Sky View took care of business against Mountain Crest, 35-14.

Hunter Johnson, Snow Canyon — Completed 14 of 21 passes for 243 yards and four touchdowns to lead the way in the Warriors’ dominant 56-12 win over Dixie.

Tytan Mason, Logan — Carried the ball 22 times for 122 yards and scored all four Logan touchdowns as the Grizzlies beat Green Canyon 28-14 for key region victory.

Class 3A

Jackson Rasmussen, Union — Completed 20 of 39 passes for 304 yards and four scores and rushed for another TD as Union cruised past Ben Lomond 41-7 for the region win.

Wesley Nielsen, Juab — Caught four passes for 102 yards and three touchdowns as Juab jumped all over Canyon View on its way to the 49-28 victory.

Kayson Douglas, Manti — Nearly half of his completions went for touchdowns as he finished 11 of 16 for 239 yards and five TDs as Manti rolled to the 41-21 road win over Richfield.

Class 2A

Koa Sylvester, Summit Academy — Caught four passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns and snagged an interception to lead the Bears past Judge Memorial, 34-7.

Wade Stilson, Emery — Completed 29 of 46 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Spartans to the 21-14 win over Providence Hall.

Class 1A

Kyron Bracken, Enterprise — Powered his way to 161 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and returned an interception 20 yards for another score as Enterprise improved to 8-0 with the 35-7 win over North Sevier.

Hayden Gubler, Kanab — Carried the ball 14 times for 172 yards and three touchdowns as the Cowboys jumped all over Milford on their way to the 49-34 victory.

Next Up In Sports
2022 Parry’s Power Guide: Predicting Week 9 of the high school football season
Where is the BYU women’s basketball team picked to finish in its final season in the WCC?
What are the current bowl projections for Utah and BYU ahead of a big weekend?
No. 11 Utah’s defense bolstered by unsung performances, but tough test awaits vs. No. 18 Bruins
High school golf: 6A final region recaps, Farmington, Cyprus, Herriman, Corner Canyon win region titles
The role prayer and faith played in Aaron Judge becoming the A.L. home run king