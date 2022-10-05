Top 20 performances from Week 8 in Utah high school football

Each week the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with approximately 85% of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week.

Here’s a look at some headliner performances from Week 78. Also check out the Deseret News’ complete sortable leaders feature for offense, defense and special teams.

Class 6A

Dallen Martinez, Bingham — Passed for two touchdowns and rushed for three more while finishing with 268 yards of total offense in the Miners’ easy 42-7 win over Copper HIlls.

Semisi Kinikini, Mountain Ridge — Was a workhorse in the backfield as he carried the ball 26 times for 133 yards as the Sentinels grounded out a key region win over West Jordan.

Landon Figueroa, Granger — Caught 12 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns and recorded two tackles to lead Granger to a 34-24 win over Kearns.

Elias Parkinson, Layton — Hauled in five passes for 72 yards and a score and intercepted two passes as Layton rolled past Clearfield for the 46-7 region victory.

Colin Sheffield, Skyridge — Played a huge role defensively in keying Skyridge’s 31-30 come-from-behind win over Lone Peak; he recorded six tackles and had two interceptions.

Class 5A

Quezon Villa, Timpview — Had a big day at the office in leading Timpview to a 62-42 win over Orem. He carried the ball eight times for 142 yards and scored two TDs; he also had two TD receptions.

Joshua Buck, Spanish Fork — Had a monster day on the ground, carrying the ball 41 times for 233 yards and scoring three TDs in Spanish Fork’s 56-20 blowout win over Wasatch.

Michael Fonua, East — Only had 10 touches but absolutely made the most of them for 146 yards and two touchdowns as the Leopards rolled past Skyline for the 63-24 victory.

Kace Gurr, Brighton — Had a huge performance in Brighton’s 47-33 comeback win over Park City, finishing with 205 yards on 24 carriers and scoring four touchdowns.

Dylan Wall, Payson — Did a bit of everything in Payson’s 42-7 win over Tooele. He rushed the ball three times for 91 yards and a score, passed for a touchdown, caught two passes and returned a kickoff 93 yards for a score.

Class 4A

Brevin Egbert, Sky View — Had a big day on the ground, carrying the ball 22 times for 211 yards and scoring four touchdowns as Sky View took care of business against Mountain Crest, 35-14.

Hunter Johnson, Snow Canyon — Completed 14 of 21 passes for 243 yards and four touchdowns to lead the way in the Warriors’ dominant 56-12 win over Dixie.

Tytan Mason, Logan — Carried the ball 22 times for 122 yards and scored all four Logan touchdowns as the Grizzlies beat Green Canyon 28-14 for key region victory.

Class 3A

Jackson Rasmussen, Union — Completed 20 of 39 passes for 304 yards and four scores and rushed for another TD as Union cruised past Ben Lomond 41-7 for the region win.

Wesley Nielsen, Juab — Caught four passes for 102 yards and three touchdowns as Juab jumped all over Canyon View on its way to the 49-28 victory.

Kayson Douglas, Manti — Nearly half of his completions went for touchdowns as he finished 11 of 16 for 239 yards and five TDs as Manti rolled to the 41-21 road win over Richfield.

Class 2A

Koa Sylvester, Summit Academy — Caught four passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns and snagged an interception to lead the Bears past Judge Memorial, 34-7.

Wade Stilson, Emery — Completed 29 of 46 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Spartans to the 21-14 win over Providence Hall.

Class 1A

Kyron Bracken, Enterprise — Powered his way to 161 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and returned an interception 20 yards for another score as Enterprise improved to 8-0 with the 35-7 win over North Sevier.

Hayden Gubler, Kanab — Carried the ball 14 times for 172 yards and three touchdowns as the Cowboys jumped all over Milford on their way to the 49-34 victory.

