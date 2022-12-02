Ice NBA Buckets at Trolley Square

1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
Utahns know how to shoot the basketball, so the NBA Ice Buckets challenge is a fun holiday activity that began Friday at Trolley Square in Salt Lake City.
NBA Ice Buckets is a free-to-play shooting challenge in which participants have a chance to win NBA prizes including tickets to the NBA All-Star game events this year at Vivint Arena.
Former Jazzmen Thurl Bailey and Quincy Lewis helped get things started Friday with a spirited competition. Fans can sign up for the free competition through the NBA Events App.
The challenge will run Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m., through Feb. 19 at Trolley Square. Those under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
‘Progress is not a straight line’: What’s next for Collin Sexton, Talen Horton-Tucker and Nickeil Alexander-Walker