Ice NBA Buckets at Trolley Square

Utahns know how to shoot the basketball, so the NBA Ice Buckets challenge is a fun holiday activity that began Friday at Trolley Square in Salt Lake City.

NBA Ice Buckets is a free-to-play shooting challenge in which participants have a chance to win NBA prizes including tickets to the NBA All-Star game events this year at Vivint Arena.

Former Jazzmen Thurl Bailey and Quincy Lewis helped get things started Friday with a spirited competition. Fans can sign up for the free competition through the NBA Events App.

The challenge will run Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m., through Feb. 19 at Trolley Square. Those under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

