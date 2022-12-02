Facebook Twitter
Friday, December 2, 2022 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Ice NBA Buckets at Trolley Square

By Deseret News Photographersphotoeditor@deseretnews.com
SHARE Ice NBA Buckets at Trolley Square
Sterling Sainz, 3, reaches for a basketball on the opening day of NBA Ice Buckets at Trolley Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Sterling Sainz, 3, reaches for a basketball on the opening day of NBA Ice Buckets at Trolley Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

merlin_2953035.jpg

NBA brand ambassador and NBA Ice Buckets co-host Jordan Sodhi hands a ball to Pam Tew as she tries to make as many shots as possible in 30 seconds on the opening day of Ice NBA Buckets at Trolley Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
1 of 6
merlin_2953039.jpg

NBA brand ambassador and NBA Ice Buckets co-host Jordan Sodhi fist bumps Junior Jazz player Berke Tew after Tew competed against Jazz Bear in a shooting contest at NBA Ice Buckets at Trolley Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
2 of 6
merlin_2953043.jpg

Former Utah Jazz player Thurl Bailey tries to make as many shots as possible in 30 seconds during the opening of NBA Ice Buckets at Trolley Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
3 of 6
merlin_2953045.jpg

Sterling Sainz, 3, throws a basketball on the opening day of NBA Ice Buckets at Trolley Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
4 of 6
merlin_2953037.jpg

Jim Olson, Utah Jazz president, and Nayo Campbell, emcee and Utah Jazz digital content reporter and producer, speak at the opening of NBA Ice Buckets at Trolley Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
5 of 6
merlin_2953023.jpg

Former Utah Jazz player Thurl Bailey tries to make as many shots as possible in 30 seconds during the opening of NBA Ice Buckets at Trolley Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
6 of 6
merlin_2953035.jpg
merlin_2953039.jpg
merlin_2953043.jpg
merlin_2953045.jpg
merlin_2953037.jpg
merlin_2953023.jpg

Utahns know how to shoot the basketball, so the NBA Ice Buckets challenge is a fun holiday activity that began Friday at Trolley Square in Salt Lake City.

NBA Ice Buckets is a free-to-play shooting challenge in which participants have a chance to win NBA prizes including tickets to the NBA All-Star game events this year at Vivint Arena.

Former Jazzmen Thurl Bailey and Quincy Lewis helped get things started Friday with a spirited competition. Fans can sign up for the free competition through the NBA Events App.

The challenge will run Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m., through Feb. 19 at Trolley Square. Those under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
What are the fewest points scored by a team in an NBA game?
Analysis: Heavy minutes for starters helps end Jazz losing streak
3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s streak-snapping win over the LA Clippers
‘Progress is not a straight line’: What’s next for Collin Sexton, Talen Horton-Tucker and Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Are Mike Conley and Rudy Gay close to returning to the Jazz lineup?
Analysis: Jazz are struggling to close games and miss Mike Conley as losses mount