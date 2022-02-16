5 big moments from Kanye West’s Netflix documentary

The first part of Kanye West’s documentary “Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” is out on Netflix, revealing much about the artist’s brilliance, audacity and early life.

In the film, West struggles to get his voice heard but believes that he has something unique to bring to the table. His drive feels inspiring and shows viewers that the young Kanye in the film is the same man we see now.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the documentary is created in a three-act structure made over 21 years. The film is directed by Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah.

Here are five big moments in West’s life that came alive through the film.

Kanye’s past shaped his rap career

West’s upbringing in a middle-class household helped him understand themes like education and religion differently.

“My mother is an English teacher, and she used to cultivate me — instill a lot of (expletive) in me that needs to be brought up. Even when I rap, my father is like a Christian marriage counselor. So he’ll bring up a lot of issues that Black people have today. I feel like I can’t sell to you that I’m finna come up and take ya life,” he said in the documentary.

Kanye pitched himself to a Roc-A-Fell Records execs but no one cared

According to HipHop DX, West pitched himself to Roc-A-Fella Records executive Chaka Pilgrim. “Let me play you some stuff,” he said, proceeding to play the original version of “All Falls Down,” featuring Lauryn Hill.

“All Falls Down,” which later featured Syleena Johnson instead of Hill, eventually reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was a standout on Kanye’s 2004 debut album “The College Dropout.”

Kanye’s mother always shared important words of wisdom

In one clip, Kanye’s mother, Donda West, said, “You’re down to earth and everything, but you’ve got a lot of confidence and it can come off a little arrogant, even though you’re humble and everything.”

“But it’d be important to remember that the giant looks in the mirror and sees nothing.”

West looked a little hurt hearing that and asked his mom if she thought he was being arrogant, according to Complex.

She replied, “No, I think the way you handle yourself is really just perfect, but at the same time, you remember to stay on the ground and you can be all in the air at the same time.”

Kanye West predicted his name change

In archival footage shown in the documentary, West told MTV News’ “You Hear It First” program that “I’m trying to get to the point where I could drop the last name off my name.”

“Seriously, I don’t want to jinx myself or anything, but I’ma take this opportunity. I got some songs on my heart that the world needs to hear,” he added, according to NME.

In October 2021, he legally changed his name from Kanye West to Ye.

Jay-Z had a huge influence on him

Being on Jay-Z’s 2001 album “The Blueprint” was a big deal for West. After working with him, he was intrigued by Jay-Z’s process.

“All Jay does is basically four songs in five minutes and then he makes rappers come to the studio and play the songs, like, ‘Yeah, look what I did this week, 18 songs.’ He’ll play songs over and over, loud ear-piercing volumes,” said West in the movie.