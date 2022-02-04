What happened to Yoda’s lightsaber? Now, we have an idea

Warning: The following article has spoilers for “The Book of Boba Fett” Episode 6.

The latest episode of “The Book of Boba Fett” posed a more interesting question than we probably thought it would ask — what happened to Yoda’s lightsaber?

What happened: In Episode 6, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) decides to teach Grogu (Baby Yoda) about the Force and the ways of the Jedi. We see them train together — lifting rocks, moving frogs and practicing Force exercises.

However, Grogu does not seem interested in the Force and the Jedi ways. So Luke offers Grogu a choice by putting a piece of Mandalorian net armor (given to him by The Mandalorian earlier in the episode) and a small lightsaber before him.

Luke said that the lightsaber was the same one owned by Yoda.

Why this matters: There are some instant questions about Yoda’s lightsaber. After all, anyone who watched “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” would know that Emperor Palpatine kicked Yoda’s lightsaber away during their short battle.

Moreover, an issue of the “Darth Vader” comic book series showed Palpatine burning Yoda’s lightsaber as a way to speak out against the Jedi, according to The Inverse.

The bigger picture: “Star Wars” writer Charles Soule suggested that fans can assume Yoda built a second lightsaber and that Luke retrieved it once Yoda died in “Return of the Jedi.”