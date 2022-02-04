What happened to Yoda’s lightsaber? Now, we have an idea

Warning: The following article has spoilers for “The Book of Boba Fett” Episode 6.
The latest episode of “The Book of Boba Fett” posed a more interesting question than we probably thought it would ask — what happened to Yoda’s lightsaber?
What happened: In Episode 6, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) decides to teach Grogu (Baby Yoda) about the Force and the ways of the Jedi. We see them train together — lifting rocks, moving frogs and practicing Force exercises.
- However, Grogu does not seem interested in the Force and the Jedi ways. So Luke offers Grogu a choice by putting a piece of Mandalorian net armor (given to him by The Mandalorian earlier in the episode) and a small lightsaber before him.
- Luke said that the lightsaber was the same one owned by Yoda.
Why this matters: There are some instant questions about Yoda’s lightsaber. After all, anyone who watched “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” would know that Emperor Palpatine kicked Yoda’s lightsaber away during their short battle.
- Moreover, an issue of the “Darth Vader” comic book series showed Palpatine burning Yoda’s lightsaber as a way to speak out against the Jedi, according to The Inverse.
The bigger picture: “Star Wars” writer Charles Soule suggested that fans can assume Yoda built a second lightsaber and that Luke retrieved it once Yoda died in “Return of the Jedi.”
- “He built a new one. Or he had more than one. Or Palpatine made up a fake one to make a point. Y’know? Errors, seek not. Stories, enjoy you should!” Soule tweeted.
