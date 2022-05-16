High school baseball: 6A/5A/4A roundup from Monday’s playoff game

6A Playoffs

Farmington 14, West 4

Landon Day and Caleb Takemori each had a triple as Farmington won the series 2-0 over West in the 6A Regional Playoffs.

Layton 5, Herriman 4

Layton narrowly defeated Harriman to win the series 2-0 in the 6A Playoffs. Ryder Gates pitched the win on the mound and Cam Hancock hit a triple for the Lancers in the victory.

Westlake 5, Skyridge 4

Westlake defeated Skyridge to tie the series at 1-1 in the 6A Playoffs.

Clearfield 12, Davis 7

Shaydn Stoker doubled and had four RBIs as Clearfield tied the series 1-1 against Davis.

Weber 11, Roy 1

Bode Larson went 2 for 2 with a home run and four RBIs while pitchers Dax Rhees and Nathaniel Samaro combined to only allow one run over six innings as Weber completed the two-game sweep of Roy in the 6A first round series.

Syracuse 14, Kearns 3

The Titans exploded for six runs in the fifth inning to take a demanding lead, cruise to the victory over Kearns, and force a third game in the 6A regional playoffs. Tatum Martin and Corbin Sholley had two doubles apiece in the win while Jake Hopkins recorded the win on the mound.

Copper Hills 6, Mountain Ridge 1

Zachary Wallin knocked out two home runs and racked up five RBIs as Copper Hills won the series over Mountain Ridge.

Cyprus 5, Corner Canyon 4

Cyprus scored twice in the top of the eighth inning to avoid the Game 2 sweep against Corner Canyon and force a deciding Game 3. Cam’ron Rendon went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI to lead the Pirates at the plate.

Corner Canyon 11, Cyprus 7

David Brinton went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and four RBIs as Corner Canyon bounced back from a Game 2 loss to Cyprus to win Game 3 and win the 6A first round series 2-1.

Skyridge 5, Westlake 0

After losing its first game of the day, Skyridge roared back to shut out Westlake and win the series in the 6A Playoffs. Jarrin Kalama hit a home run and Nick Holland struck out eight batters on the mound in the win.

Clearfield 18, Davis 0

Devan Harmer and Shaydn Stoker each hit a home run as Clearfield took the 2-1 series win over Davis in the 6A Regional.

Syracuse 15, Kearns 7

Syracuse defeated Kearns in a double header today to win the series 2-1 in the 6A Playoffs. Easton Hamblin had a grand slam and five RBIs for the Titans in the victory.

5A Playoffs

Wasatch 2, Tooele 0

Jackson Kelson pitched six strikeouts in the win as Wasatch won the series 2-0 over Tooele.

Murray 13, Maple Mountain 3

Trevor Dale went 2-for-3 from the plate with two doubles and five RBIs as the Spartans picked up the victory over Maple Mountain. With the win, Murray forces a third game in the regional 5A Playoffs.

Salem Hills 6, Northridge 2

Zaylun Fenn hit a double, home run, two RBIs and took the win on the mound as Salem Hills won the series 2-0 over Northridge.

Stansbury 8, Bountiful 5

The Stallions defeated Bountiful to bring the series to 1-1. Jace Carroll pitched 11 strikeouts for Stansbury in the win.

Orem 5, Box Elder 2

Alex Hansen, Owen Miller and Cohen Strickland each knocked out a home run to lead the Tigers in the win over Box Elder. The Tigers win the series 2-0 in the 5A Playoffs.

Skyline 10, Uintah 7

Vincent Rupp picked up the win on the mound as Uintah defeated Skyline to even up the series to 1-1 and force a Game 3.

Brighton 6, Payson 3

Sam Lowe doubled and had an RBI while Chase Elggren took the win on the mound as Brighton took the 2-0 series win over Payson.

Springville 17, Viewmont 4

Payton Esplin was 3-for-4 from the plate with a home run and four RBIs for Springville as the Red Devils picked up the series 2-0 over Viewmont.

Uintah 9, Skyline 4

The Utes defeated Skyline to pick up the series 2-1 in the 5A Playoffs. Colton Jaron came up with big hits for Uintah driving in three runs as his team scored the final six runs of the game.

Maple Mountain 4, Murray 2

Mike Bennett tripled and scored two RBIs as Maple Mountain took the win in the final game of the series over Murray.

Bountiful 14, Stansbury 4

Dallin Maxwell hit a double, a home run and had seven RBIs as Bountiful defeated Stansbury and won the series 2-1 in the 5A Playoffs.

4A Playoffs

Bear River 12, Snow Canyon 3

Bear River leadoff hitter Hunter Smoot went 2 for 5 with a double, home run and five RBIs, while Hunter Harrow went 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs as Bear River rolled past Snow Canyon for the victory at Dixie State. Harrow also picked up the win by only allowing four runs with six strikeouts.

Dixie 13, Hurricane 0

Boston Vest helped power Dixie to the easy win over Hurricane at Dixie State as he homered and drive in five runs while Malcolm Bartholomew pitched six innings of scoreless baseball while only allowing four hits and striking out six.

Crimson Cliffs 15, Green Canyon 3

Trey Evans hit a home run and had four RBIs as Crimson Cliffs defeated Green Canyon in the second round of the 4A Playoffs.

Pine View 7, Desert Hills 3

Brock Roundy went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs as Pine View jumped out to a 5-0 lead on rival Desert Hills and then held off a late rally by the Thunder for the 4A state tournament win.

