Facebook Twitter
Sunday, July 3, 2022 | 
Real Salt Lake Sports

Minnesota United beats RSL 3-2 on Luis Amarilla’s winner

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Minnesota United beats RSL 3-2 on Luis Amarilla’s winner
Minnesota United FC forward Luis Amarilla, wearing blue, moves the ball past Austin FC defender Julio Cascante

FILE —&nbsp;Minnesota United FC forward Luis Amarilla (9) moves the ball past Austin FC defender Julio Cascante (18) during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in San Antonio.

Eric Gay, Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Luis Amarilla scored the deciding goal in a 3-2 win for Minnesota United over Real Salt Lake on Sunday.

Amarilla’s game-winner came in the 61st minute to put United (7-8-3) on top 3-0. Emanuel Reynoso had an assist on the goal.

United also got two goals from Reynoso.

Jefferson Savarino and Anderson Julio scored one goal each for RSL (8-5-5).

United outshot RSL 19-11, with eight shots on goal to three for RSL.

Dayne St. Clair saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Zac MacMath saved five of the eight shots he faced for RSL.

Up next for United is a matchup Friday against the Vancouver Whitecaps on the road, while RSL plays the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

Next Up In Sports
What is BYU quarterback Jaren Hall really like?
These 2 NFL rookies with Utah ties are already standing out
This Utah gymnast is transferring to the SEC
Sports on the air: Here’s what games are on TV and radio for the week of July 3-9
3-star Texas safety Johnathan Hall commits to Utah football
Former BYU star Elijah Bryant’s ‘One Cent’ approach has paid big dividends