Monday, August 15, 2022 | 
Sports Real Salt Lake

Andrew Brody scores to lead Real Salt Lake past Seattle Sounders 2-1

By  Associated Press
Real Salt Lake midfielder Andrew Brody hits the turf after passing by Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Joao Paulo and defender Abdoulaye Cissoko during the game at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

SEATTLE (AP) — Andrew Brody’s goal helped lead Real Salt Lake to a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

Brody scored the game-winner in the 64th minute, assisted by Jefferson Savarino, putting RSL (10-8-7) up 2-1.

RSL also got one goal from Sergio Cordova.

Albert Rusnak scored the only goal for the Sounders (10-13-2).

The Sounders outshot RSL 14-6. Both teams had three shots on goal.

Zac MacMath saved two of the three shots he faced for RSL. Stefan Frei saved one of the three shots he faced for the Sounders.

RSL next plays on Saturday against the Vancouver Whitecaps at home, and the Sounders will visit the LA Galaxy on Friday.

