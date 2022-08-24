Top 20 performances from Week 2 in Utah high school football

Each week the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with approximately 85% of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week.

Here’s a look back at some headliner performances from Week 2. Also check out the Deseret News’ complete sortable leaders feature for offense, defense and special teams.

Class 6A

Ben Stucki, Farmington — Played a big role in leading Farmington to a 24-3 win over Bountiful as he caught five passes for 139 yards and a touchdown, while also adding four tackles defensively.

Kenny Banaz, Copper Hills — Returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown to open the second half and also carried the ball seven times for 93 yards out of the backfield to help Copper Hills beat Murray, 42-17.

Braxton Martin, Layton — Carried the ball 28 times for 148 yards and two touchdowns to lead Layton to a 45-28 victory over rival Northridge.

Raige Tabbal, West Jordan — Led the way in West Jordan’s 34-0 shutout win over Davis as he recorded five tackles and had two interceptions, one he nearly returned for a touchdown.

Nic Staffieri, Pleasant Grove — Senior QB completed 21 of 29 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns as the Vikings went on the road and trounced Green Canyon, 42-10.

Class 5A

Isaac Terrell, Lehi — The reigning 5A Player of the Year was up to his old antics again in Week 2 as he recorded nine tackles and two sacks to spearhead Lehi’s dominant 48-0 win over Salem Hills.

Mateaki Helu, Stansbury — The new Stansbury running back carried the ball 25 times for 190 yards and two TDs as Stansbury rolled past Ridgeline for the 42-20 victory.

Luke Jacobs, Viewmont — Completed just 6 of 10 passes, but four of them went for touchdowns as he finished with 238 yards; Viewmont set a new school record for points in the 73-16 win over Hillcrest.

Jaxon Johnson, Bonneville — Lakers QB carried the ball 12 times for 73 yards and two TDs while also passing for 127 yards and two more scores in leading Bonneville to an easy 48-13 win over Tooele.

Luke Livingston, Timpanogos — Passed for a touchdown, rushed for a touchdown and caught a touchdown as he accounted for 203 yards of total offense in the T-wolves’ 57-6 win in Corona, California.

Class 4A

Keaton Pond, Logan — Completed 13 of 24 passes for 294 yards and four touchdowns, three to Andrew Thornley, to lead Logan to a 39-14 road victory over Juan Diego.

Ryker Jeppsen, Bear River — Carried the ball 16 times for 108 yards and two touchdowns, and passed for three more TDs and 162 yards as Bear River bounced back from a Week 1 loss to easily beat Clearfield 33-14 in Week 2.

Jake Dombroski, Dixie — Junior linebacker came up big all game in helping shut down Riverton. He recorded 16 tackles in the 17-13 win over the Wolves.

Class 3A

Gavin Turner, Morgan — Had a huge day receiving in leading Morgan to the 39-7 win over Mountain View as he hauled in six catches from QB Nick Despain for 122 yards and three TDs.

Caysen Accord, Richfield — Scored on a blocked kick touchdown and also on a 38-yard interception return as Richfield rolled past Cottonwood for the 44-6 victory. He also added four tackles defensively.

Larson Pogroszewski, Manti — Carried the ball 17 times for 117 yards and two touchdowns as Manti pulled away from Delta in the second half for the 35-13 victory.

Class 2A

Zach Conway, San Juan — Was in beast mode whenever he touched the ball as he carried the ball 16 times for 224 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes 91 yards and another score in San Juan’s 42-28 win over Summit Academy.

Bracken Lassche, South Summit — Completed 13 of 23 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for another score in South Summit’s 38-13 win over North Summit.

Class 1A

Kyron Bracken, Enterprise — Carried the ball 15 times for 150 yards and three touchdowns and added three tackles defensively as Enterprise edged South Sevier 21-14.

Treyton Rose, Milford — Caught five passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns and recorded eight tackles on the other side of the line of scrimmage to lead Milford to the 58-26 win over Gunnison Valley.

