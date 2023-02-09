Burt Bacharach, pop composer of hits like ‘I Say a Little Prayer,’ dies at 94

Burt Bacharach, a prolific pop composer and songwriter known for writing some of the catchiest songs of the 20th century, such as “Walk on By,” “Promises, Promises,” “I Say a Little Prayer,” “Alfie” and the Oscar-winning “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” has died. He was 94.

Bacharach’s death was confirmed by his publicist, Tina Brausam. He died in his Los Angeles home on Wednesday of natural causes, per The Associated Press.

Often working alongside his lyricist partner, Hal David, Bacharach wrote music for a variety of artists, including Dusty Springfield, Aretha Franklin, Tom Jones, Diane Warwick, the Carpenters, Neil Diamond and Elvis Costello. More than 1,000 artists recorded his music, per The Washington Post.

Although Bacharach’s music had a wide range — pop, country, soul and film scores — his songs were often classified as “easy listening,” which some critics believe is an underwhelming label for Bacharach’s talent.

“(Bacharach and David) were often dismissed as little more than background music by listeners who preferred the hard edge of rock or the intimacy of the singer-songwriter genre. But in hindsight, the Bacharach-David team ranks high in the pantheon of pop songwriting,” music critic Stephen Holden wrote in The New York Times.

During his career, 70 of Bacharach’s songs made the top 40. He also received multiple Grammy and Tony awards. For his film scores in “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and “Arthur,” he won Oscars, per The Washington Post.

“I always tried to create songs that were like mini movies” the composer said, per the Post.

Friends and fans remember Bacharach

Bacharach’s friends and fans took to Twitter to honor the late composer for his outstanding talent and contributions to music.

I’m so sad to hear about Burt Bacharach. Burt was a hero of mine and very influential on my work. He was a giant in the music business. His songs will live forever. Love & Mercy to Burt’s family. pic.twitter.com/yYGY3bGNSw — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) February 9, 2023

Burt Bacharach and Dionne Warwick reminisce through the amazing catalog of songs they recorded with Hal David. We lost a giant today. https://t.co/JNl0vVPOjq pic.twitter.com/K7ix7YrycQ — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) February 9, 2023

Without Burt Bacharach's amazing career, we wouldn't have the single greatest romcom sing-a-long moment in cinematic history. pic.twitter.com/5WmIjfmqTq — Brown Anthony™ (@anthelonious) February 9, 2023

I just heard the news that @BurtBacharach passed away. It's hard to process. One of the greatest songwriters of our generation is gone. I’ll always think of Burt Bacharach as the King of Melody. His songs are timeless. I am so honored to have known you + written a song with you. pic.twitter.com/YmUuwyFZSe — Stephen Bishop (@BishSongs) February 9, 2023