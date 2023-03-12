In a last-minute twist, Lady Gaga will reportedly perform at the Oscars

In a last-minute addition, Lady Gaga is bringing her powerhouse voice to the 2023 Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday.

Just a few days ago, Oscars executive producer Glenn Weiss said Lady Gaga — who is up for an Oscar for best original song — would be unable to perform at the ceremony because of a busy schedule that includes filming for the “Joker” sequel (she’s the Harley Quinn to Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker), TVLine reported.

“We invited all five nominees,” Weiss said during a recent virtual press conference, per Variety. “We have a great relationship with Lady Gaga and her camp. She is in the middle of shooting a movie right now. Here, we are honoring the movie industry and what it takes to make a movie after a bunch of back and forth … it didn’t feel like she can get a performance to the caliber that we’re used to with her and that she is used to. So she is not going to perform on the show.”

BREAKING: Lady Gaga is at the Dolby Theatre and will be performing on the #Oscars stage tonight. Gaga's 'Hold My Hand' is up for Best Original Song. pic.twitter.com/8Y7IQI0leD — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) March 12, 2023

But on Sunday, ABC News Live shared on Twitter that the pop star had arrived at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre and would, in fact, be performing her original song “Hold My Hand” at the ceremony after all. Variety also reported Sunday that the artist is making a surprise appearance

This year, Lady Gaga has been nominated for best original song with “Hold My Hand,” which was featured in “Top Gun: Maverick.” On YouTube, the official music video for the song has 158 million views.

The nomination makes Lady Gaga the first artist to receive three nominations in the original song category, following nominations for “Til It Happens to You” from “The Hunting Ground,” which premiered in 2015 at the Sundance Film Festival, and “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born,” per Variety.

“Shallow” marked Lady Gaga’s first Oscar win, Variety reported.

Who are the 2023 Oscar nominees for best song?

According to the Deseret News, the five nominees for best original song are:



“Hold My Hand” — Lady Gaga (“Top Gun: Maverick”).

“Lift Me Up”— Rihanna (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”).

“Naatu Naatu”— Kaala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, and Rahul Sipligunj (“RRR”).

“Applause”— Diane Warren (“Tell It Like a Woman”).

“This Is a Life”— David Byrne, Ryan Lott, and Mitski (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”).

With Lady Gaga reportedly in attendance, all five songs will now be performed during the awards ceremony, according to TVLine. Rihanna’s performance of “Lift Me Up” — which marked her first single in several years — comes a month after she headlined the Super Bowl halftime show, the Deseret News reported.

