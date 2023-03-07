This NFL player helped save a man’s life

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn helped pull a man from a burning car in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, saving the man’s life.

Osborn was sitting in the back of an Uber when his Uber driver started yelling and said a car had crashed. Osborn looked up to see a car in flames after hitting the pillar of a bridge head-on, he told the hosts of “Good Morning Football” on Tuesday.

“Obviously, I had never seen anything like that,” he said. “The air bags were out. We didn’t see anybody. At that moment, I was thinking the worst. I didn’t think this guy was alive.”

The Uber driver said they should call 911, but Osborn said they needed to do more than that.

“I’m like, ‘No, we got to go save this guy,’” he said while recounting his story on “The Adam Schefter Podcast.”

Here are pictures of the car that Vikings’ WR @KJ_Osborn helped pull a man from Sunday night in Austin, Texas: pic.twitter.com/4jhk2bcTaf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2023

Osborn and the driver ran up to the car and were joined by two other people. He admitted on the podcast that that was the moment when he realized the danger of the situation. The group didn’t know when the car might explode.

But Osborn said the Uber driver didn’t hesitate. He opened the car door and tried to see if the man in the vehicle was still alive.

The man was alive but was stuck inside. Osborn said the man was able to move his upper body to the passenger seat, so the “Good Samaritans” could pull him out of the car.

Together, the four helpers were then able to free the man. Still aware of the danger of the car potentially exploding, Osborn carried the man 10 to 15 yards away from the vehicle.

“At that time, I’m trying to get out (of) the way of the car because I’m thinking it could blow at any second,” he told Schefter. “That’s what you see in all the movies.”

Emergency personnel arrived on the scene by that time, and police officers informed the four heroes that they had saved the man’s life.

Osborn told Schefter that he plans on visiting the man in the hospital. He was told the victim had only sustained injuries to his ankle and mouth, where he was bleeding.

After the accident, Osborn tweeted that Sunday was an example of being in the right place at the right time.

“Most of the time, the saying goes ‘wrong place, wrong time.’ But this time I believe that God had me, us, at the right place at the exact right time,” he said in his tweet. “God is real. And his love is real. He will send his angels to be camped around you and provide you with his grace and mercy.”

Right Place Right Time. 💜 pic.twitter.com/Jxcn0qBouC — KJ Osborn (@KJ_Osborn) March 7, 2023

Osborn wasn’t even supposed to be in Texas. He normally works out in Miami during the offseason.

But he ended up working out in Austin instead. Earlier Sunday, he met up with his trainer and a few other people for his last weekend in town. He was on his way home from that when the accident happened.

In another stroke of good timing, the receiver had missed his first Uber and told Schefter that he may have missed the accident if he hadn’t taken the second Uber home.

“I’m just grateful I was in the position to be able to help him along with the three other heroes that were there, but it definitely was the most crazy experience of my life,” he said.

