Saturday, April 29, 2023 | 
Real Salt Lake Sports

Seattle Sounders’ Stefan Frei has sixth shutout in draw with Real Salt Lake

By Associated Press
Seattle Sounders midfielder Albert Rusnák (11) and Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubin (14) battle for the ball during a MLS match

Seattle Sounders midfielder Albert Rusnák (11) and Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubin (14) battle for the ball during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders at America First Field in Sandy on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Stefan Frei finished with three saves to help the Seattle Sounders earn a scoreless draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Frei’s league-high sixth clean sheet of the season helped Seattle (6-2-2) earn a point for just the second time in its last 11 trips to Sandy.

Zac MacMath turned away the only shot on goal he faced for Real Salt Lake (3-5-1). RSL was trying to win back-to-back matches for the first time in its last nine attempts, instead falling to 0-5-4 following a win.

Real Salt Lake defender Bryan Oviedo (3) reacts to a call as Seattle Sounders midfielder Kelyn Rowe (22) lies in the field during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders at America First Field in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Seattle Sounders midfielder Albert Rusnák (11) and Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubin (14) battle for the ball during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders at America First Field in Sandy on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Seattle Sounders midfielder Albert Rusnák (11) lunges in front of Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz (7) for the ball during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders at America First Field in Sandy on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz (7) takes a corner kick during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders at America First Field in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake forward Danny Musovski (17) pushes past Seattle Sounders midfielder João Paulo (6) during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders at America First Field in Sandy on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Seattle Sounders midfielder Albert Rusnák (11) hugs Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach (8) after a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders at America First Field in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake forward Carlos Andrés Gómez (11) drives downfield during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders at America First Field in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris (13) battles Real Salt Lake defender Justen Glad (15) for the ball during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders at America First Field in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Seattle Sounders midfielder Kelyn Rowe (22) reacts after a call during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders at America First Field in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake defender Bryan Oviedo (3) lunges for the ball during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders at America First Field in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake defender Justen Glad (15) leaps to the ball during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders at America First Field in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake forward Bertin Jacquesson (27) chases down the ball during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders at America First Field in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (10) battles Seattle Sounders midfielder João Paulo (6) for the ball during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders at America First Field in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake forward Danny Musovski (17) pushes past Seattle Sounders midfielder João Paulo (6) during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders at America First Field in Sandy on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake forward Danny Musovski (17) leaps in front of Seattle Sounders defender Jackson Ragen (25) for the ball during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders at America First Field in Sandy on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake defender Brayan Vera (4) prepares to kick the ball during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders at America First Field in Sandy on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (10) chases down Seattle Sounders defender Yeimar Gómez (28) during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders at America First Field in Sandy on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake defender Brayan Vera (4) and Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris (13) battle for the ball during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders at America First Field in Sandy on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Seattle Sounders midfielder João Paulo (6) reacts after a yellow card during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders at America First Field in Sandy on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (10) reacts after a missed shot during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders at America First Field in Sandy on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Seattle Sounders midfielder João Paulo (6) heads the ball during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders at America First Field in Sandy on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (10) watches his shot during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders at America First Field in Sandy on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake defender Brayan Vera (4) battles Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris (13) for the ball during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders at America First Field in Sandy on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Seattle Sounders midfielder Albert Rusnák (11) lunges in front of Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz (7) for the ball during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders at America First Field in Sandy on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Seattle Sounders midfielder Albert Rusnák (11) and Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubin (14) battle for the ball during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders at America First Field in Sandy on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake forward Danny Musovski (17) leaps in front of Seattle Sounders defender Jackson Ragen (25) for the ball during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders at America First Field in Sandy on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake defender Brayan Vera (4) prepares to kick the ball during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders at America First Field in Sandy on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (10) chases down Seattle Sounders defender Yeimar Gómez (28) during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders at America First Field in Sandy on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake defender Brayan Vera (4) and Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris (13) battle for the ball during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders at America First Field in Sandy on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Seattle Sounders midfielder João Paulo (6) reacts after a yellow card during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders at America First Field in Sandy on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Seattle Sounders midfielder João Paulo (6) heads the ball during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders at America First Field in Sandy on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (10) reacts after a missed shot during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders at America First Field in Sandy on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (10) watches his shot during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders at America First Field in Sandy on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake defender Brayan Vera (4) battles Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris (13) for the ball during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders at America First Field in Sandy on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Seattle Sounders midfielder Albert Rusnák (11) lunges in front of Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz (7) for the ball during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders at America First Field in Sandy on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Seattle Sounders midfielder Albert Rusnák (11) lunges in front of Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz (7) for the ball during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders at America First Field in Sandy on April 29, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
The Sounders improve to 4-1-1 in their last six matches. Seattle’s only loss was a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Portland Timbers, conceding four goals in an 18-minute span after grabbing a 1-0 lead. Frei and the Sounders have yielded just three goals in their other 882 minutes of play this season.

Seattle moved a point ahead of expansion St. Louis City atop the Western Conference standings thanks to the Timbers’ 2-1 victory over SLC earlier in the night.

Real Salt Lake travels to play the Houston Dynamo on Saturday. Seattle returns home to host winless Sporting Kansas City on Sunday.

