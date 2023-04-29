There are several intriguing Utah ties still left on the board as the 2023 NFL draft heads into its final day Saturday with Rounds 4-7.

That’s, in part, because Day 2 was a bit slower than some may have expected, with only two Utah ties — East High alum Siaki Ika (to the Cleveland Browns) and Olympus High alum Cameron Latu (to the San Francisco 49ers) — being selected late in the day.

Combined with Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid going to the Buffalo Bills in the first round, there have been three Utah ties selected thus far, and that number is expected to jump during the draft’s final day.

What Utah ties could come off the board during the draft’s final four rounds?

Here’s a look at five Utah ties who show up on various best available boards heading into the final day of the draft.

There will be 158 picks on Saturday — 33 in the fourth round, 42 in the fifth, 40 in the sixth and 42 in the seventh.

Day 3 of the NFL draft starts at 10 a.m. MDT and will be televised on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network.

Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah

ESPN’s best available: No. 2 among cornerbacks, No. 5 overall.

NFL.com’s best available: No. 3 among cornerbacks.

CBS Sports’ best available: No. 3 among cornerbacks, No. 14 overall.

Quick take: It’s a surprise that Phillips is still on the board going into Day 3 — many projections had him going in the third round, or perhaps even the second. USA Today’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz lists Phillips as the best available prospect overall heading into Round 4.

“NFL teams shouldn’t overthink this any further,” Middlehurst-Schwartz wrote. “Yes, the 5-foot-9, 184-pounder doesn’t have the ideal build or long speed to match up outside against receivers. But put him in the slot and watch him prosper with his quick-trigger movements and outstanding feel for the position.”

Surprised Utah CB Clark Phillips is still available. Not the biggest DB but a super smart, quick, play-making corner. Could be a good coach down the road. Will be a steal for someone.https://t.co/Mom2oz29mu — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) April 29, 2023

Blake Freeland, OT, BYU and Herriman High

ESPN’s best available: No. 2 among offensive tackles, No. 10 overall.

NFL.com’s best available: No. 5 among offensive tackles.

CBS Sports’ best available: No. 1 among offensive tackles, No. 7 overall.

Quick take: There have already been nine offensive tackle prospects taken, and Freeland could be one of the next ones taken off the board. It wouldn’t be surprising to see a team that was impressed with his NFL combine performance to take a shot on him early in Day 3.

Jaren Hall, QB, BYU and Maple Mountain High

ESPN’s best available: No. 2 among quarterbacks, No. 33 overall.

NFL.com’s best available: No. 1 among quarterbacks.

CBS Sports’ best available: No. 5 among quarterbacks, No. 110 overall.

Quick take: When Hall might be drafted is still so difficult to predict, even as some media experts have listed him as the best available quarterback after Will Levis and Hendon Hooker came off the board Friday. Hall belongs in a third tier of quarterbacks littered with prospects, and he could be taken at any time, or wait for hours on Saturday.

Braeden Daniels, G/T, Utah

ESPN’s best available: No. 2 among guards, No. 16 overall.

NFL.com’s best available: No. 5 among guards.

CBS Sports’ best available: No. 6 among offensive tackles, No. 47 overall.

Quick take: Daniels is a prospect who’s received plenty of praise for his versatility throughout the draft process. Because of that, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him be selected in the fourth or fifth round by a team that insists on moving up to ensure they can pick him.

Noah Sewell, LB, Orem High

ESPN’s best available: No. 4 among inside linebackers, No. 61 overall.

NFL.com’s best available: No. 8 among inside linebackers.

CBS Sports’ best available: No. 8 among inside linebackers, No. 84 overall.

Quick take: Sewell’s draft profile dipped some after a so-so 2022 season, though it’s impossible to envision him not getting drafted. He just may have to wait awhile on Saturday before being selected, though he shouldn’t have to sweat it out through the final round.

Other Utah ties to watch

Puka Nacua, WR, BYU and Orem High: Nacua is actually rated higher on CBS Sports’ list of the best available players than Hall, though that’s likely more a sign of the publication’s lack of trust in the BYU quarterback. There’s a decent chance that Nacua gets drafted and could even be a fifth or sixth-rounder, but it’s more likely he becomes a priority free-agent signee.

Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah: Diabate could give the Utes a fourth draft selection this year, one year after transferring from Florida to finish his career at Utah. He earned praise from his performance at Utah’s pro day, and the Utes’ reputation for churning out pro-caliber defenders could benefit him in the latter rounds of the draft.

Kaleb Hayes, CB, BYU: Hayes is the long shot of this group to be drafted. He increased those chances into the hopeful range, though, after running a 4.31 40 during BYU’s Pro Day, an impressive number that could intrigue a team enough to take a late-round flier on him.