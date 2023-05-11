High school softball: Grantsville, Carbon, North Sanpete and Canyon View prevail in latest 3A tournament action

A year later, Grantsville’s softball team was back at the Spanish Fork Sports Complex for the 3A state tournament, but the feeling was exponentially better.

A year ago, top seed Grantsville was stunned and eliminated from the state tournament with two losses on Friday. Instead of packing up and making the hour trek back home, coach Tony Cloward decided to make his team stick around and watch the championship games the following day. He figured it would be great motivation for his young team for the next season, plus the hotel had already been paid for.

The Cowboys sat in the outfield and watched Manti celebrate the state championship.

Cloward said it just ate at his players to not be on the other side of the fence.

A year later on the same field on Thursday, Grantsville did a ton of celebrating as it dominated No. 9 seed South Summit — which was the surprise participant in last year’s championship games — for the 16-0 win in four innings.

Addison Butler had a huge day at the plate for Grantsville going 4 for 4 with a home run and six RBIs, while Sophia Crowby went 4 for 4 with a double, triple and three RBIs.

Grantsville ace Chloe Bytheway struck out eight in earning her 16th win of the season.

“I just think it was confidence this year. I mean, we didn’t have it last year. We were pretty inexperienced last year. These girls have been here. I start eight seniors, but I just think they have confidence. I just think they know what to expect. They know what to do. They’re not overwhelmed by everything,” said Cloward.

Grantsville led 9-0 after three innings, and then scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to walk it off with a three-run home run by Butler.

The other three winners in the 3A winners bracket at Spanish Fork on Thursday were No. 4 seed Carbon, No. 3 North Sanpete and No. 2 Canyon View.

Carbon’s Haven Byerly had a huge day on Thursday in leading Carbon into Friday’s 3A winners bracket, where it will face No. 1 Grantsville at 10 a.m.

Byerly struck out 16 batters and only allowed three hits as the Dinos rolled past defending state champion Manti.

At the plate, Byerly went 2 for 3 with a double, home run and three RBIs.

“Yes she had 16 strikeouts, but the thing about it is though, when the hitters actually hit her, I’ve got a good defense behind her that can actually field the ball, and we’re going to be a hard team to beat,” said Carbon coach Kirt Nunley.

In the other 10 a.m. winners bracket game on Friday, No. 2 Canyon View will square off against No. 3 North Sanpete.

North Sanpete came out swinging the bat well from the outset, scoring four runs in the first inning, and never looked back en route to the 9-5 win over Union.

Lucy Oldroyd, Tyler Jo Miramontes and Paeton Johnson each hit home runs in the win, and for Miramontes and Johnson it was their first home run of the season.

“Good team win. We have three home runs for the three different girls. Two of them was their first home run of the year, big, big deal to be able to score runs one through nine,” said North Sanpete coach Landon Bailey.

Unlike North Sanpete, Canyon View’s bats were not hot early in its 6-4 win over Morgan.

In fact, it trailed 3-0 in the middle of the third and then 3-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Falcons’ bats finally started to come to life in that sixth, with Kaylee Quintanilla singling in the tying run with the bases loaded and then Layton Lister singling in the go-ahead run to right field.

