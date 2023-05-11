Facebook Twitter
Thursday, May 11, 2023 | 
High School Baseball Sports High School Sports

High school baseball: Juab wins a historic shootout over Manti, 22-15, Carbon run-rules Canyon View, 10-0

By Matthew Harris
merlin_2978815.jpg

Juab’s Connor Cowan (23), Cooper Ford (9), Cael Smith (3), and Austin Park (11) celebrate after scoring a run during the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

Juab 22, Manti 15

KEARNS — In a game that truly everything a baseball fan could possibly want, Juab had just a little more on Thursday afternoon.

The No. 1 Wasps outlasted their region rival, No. 4 Manti, in a wild 22-15 barnburner that featured five home runs including a go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning, four lead changes, and the eighth-most combined runs in a reported single game in state history per UHSAA record books.

“That was wild, absolutely,” Juab coach Josh Park said. “At the beginning of the game, I told the kids there’s gonna be a lot of runs scored, so buckle up.”

The game featured 39 total hits, Juab had the advantage, 23-16, using huge hitting streaks in the fourth and sixth innings to run away from the red-hot Templars.

Even in a game defined by its hits, and when both squads rifled their way through pitchers (six total, three per team), both teams also performed well from the pitching mound. Both bullpens totaled six strikeouts.

The two Region 14 foes had each gotten a win over the other during the regular season, and it was Manti initially who looked primed to run away with it again. Starting things off with a three-RBI double from senior Troy Madsen, the Templars quickly built a lead.

Juab sophomore led off the Wasps batting lineup with a single-RBI home run, but Manti pitcher Kayson Bailey kept them at bay over the first two innings. Meanwhile, the Templars built up a 7-1 lead by the top of the third, and the red-clad dugout was in a frenzy.

Whatever shock befell the Wasps from the quick deficit, Manti felt it all the more when Juab spent just one inning to rack up five hits and six RBI to tie up the score.

In the fourth inning, the Wasps went even further to remind people just how strong they were by piling on another six runs to take a 13-7 lead, including a three-RBI home run from senior Wyatt Payton.

All the momentum ran on Juab’s side after Manti struck out of the top of the fifth inning only closing the gap to 13-8 on a sacrifice fly from sophomore Tazj Hill. The Templars, however, responded in kind, holding Juab to just a single run.

In the top of the sixth inning, the Templars mounted a rally like no other, unleashing a streak of six straight hits, including a three-RBI home run by Bailey. Suddenly, out of nowhere, the Templars had a late lead, 15-14.

And as it turned out, Juab clearly wasn’t fazed by it. The Wasps responded to the rally by turning around and rolling off eight runs at the bottom of the inning to run away with it. Payton, already with a home run, capped it off with the play of the game as he cracked a grand slam over the left fielder’s outstretched glove to take an 18-15 lead.

“The message (after Manti’s first lead) to take it one bat at a time and to just keep getting on bases,” Coach Park said. “The kids did a great job of doing just that.”

The win advanced Juab to the final game of the winner’s bracket. Prior to this year, the Wasps had fallen the winner’s bracket semifinals in two straight seasons.

merlin_2978891.jpg

Carbon huddles after winning the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2978857.jpg

Juab plays Manti during the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2978855.jpg

Juab plays Manti during the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2978853.jpg

Juab plays Manti during the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2978849.jpg

Juab plays Manti during the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2978851.jpg

Juab plays Manti during the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2978847.jpg

Juab plays Manti during the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2978845.jpg

Juab plays Manti during the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2978843.jpg

Juab plays Manti during the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2978841.jpg

Juab plays Manti during the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2978839.jpg

Juab plays Manti during the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2978837.jpg

Manti’s Troy Madsen (44) cheers after scoring a run during the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2978835.jpg

Juab plays Manti during the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2978833.jpg

Juab plays Manti during the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2978831.jpg

Juab plays Manti during the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2978829.jpg

Juab’s bench cheers during the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2978827.jpg

The ball goes past Manti’s Bryce Boehrer (4) as a beam of sunlight illuminates him during the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2978825.jpg

Juab’s Connor Cowan (23) catches the ball during the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2978823.jpg

Juab plays Manti during the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2978821.jpg

Manti’s Troy Madsen (44) reacts as he runs to home during the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2978819.jpg

Juab plays Manti during the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2978817.jpg

Juab plays Manti during the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2978813.jpg

Juab’s Connor Cowan (23) runs during the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2978811.jpg

Juab’s Bryce Bowles (7) bunts the ball during the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2978893.jpg

Carbon huddles after winning the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2978889.jpg

Canyon View plays Carbon during the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2978887.jpg

Canyon View plays Carbon during the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2978885.jpg

Canyon View plays Carbon during the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2978883.jpg

Canyon View’s Trenton Ludlow (5) lunges for the ball during the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2978881.jpg

Carbon’s Tyrus Madsen (10) runs during the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2978879.jpg

Canyon View plays Carbon during the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2978877.jpg

Canyon View plays Carbon during the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2978875.jpg

Canyon View plays Carbon during the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2978873.jpg

Canyon View plays Carbon during the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2978871.jpg

Canyon View plays Carbon during the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2978865.jpg

Canyon View plays Carbon during the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2978869.jpg

Canyon View’s Trae Carrisoza (7) pitches the ball during the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2978867.jpg

Canyon View plays Carbon during the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2978863.jpg

Canyon View’s Hutson Slack (10) reaches for the ball during the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2978861.jpg

Canyon View’s Asher Slack (1) reacts during the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2978859.jpg

Carbon’s Tyrus Madsen (10) reacts after a run during the 3A boys baseball quarterfinals at Kearns High School in Kearns on May 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Carbon 10, Canyon View 0 (5 innings)

 The No. 2 Carbon Dinos were all smiles in the huddle as the clock nearly reached 10 p.m. on a Thursday night.

They had plenty of reasons to be. Senior pitcher had just pitched a no-hitter, and the Dinos had just run-ruled region rival No. 3 Canyon View out of the winner’s bracket, 10-0 in five innings. Falk not only tossed seven strikeouts, he was just a single walk in the fifth inning shy of a perfect game.

Credit to the Dinos for finishing a game quickly after it started over an hour late.

“I think it was our preparation all week,” Carbon coach Rob Smith said. “We knew what we had going in. We had a pretty good scouting report on them from the three games we played against them previously. You gotta hand it to (Wyatt). He goes out and throws a no-hitter. What else can you say about that?”

Much of the damage was done early by the Dinos, as they put up six runs in the bottom of the second inning to take a commanding 8-0 lead before the Falcons had even managed to exhaust their batting order. The Dinos became masters of the two-RBI single hit, scoring with it three times in the game.

After two scoreless innings, Falk lost his bid at a perfect when he walked Canyon View senior Myles Topham just before striking out the next batter for what would be the Falcons’ final time at bat.

After two strikeouts, Carbon came through with yet another two-RBI single, this time from junior Maizen Prichard, to deliver the victory. Notably after the prior game lasted nearly three hours, Carbon had this one done in less than two.

One of the assistant coaches in the Carbon huddle after the game could be heard telling the players that dinner was on him tonight, but Smith remind the team of the task ahead of them tomorrow, namely No. 1 Juab.

“We’re not done,” Smith said. “We’ve got a goal, and we’re here to reach it. We’ve got to beat everybody whether it’s the No. 1 seed or the No. 3 seed. We’re here to do it.”

