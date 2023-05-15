High school baseball: 6A/5A recap of Monday’s regional playoff games

6A Playoffs

No. 11 seed Lone Peak got production up and down the lineup against No. 22 seed Weber in Game 2 with seven different players driving in runs as the Knights swept the 6A regional series 2-0. Kaden Hdson and Josh Heaton each had strong days at the plate going 3 for 3, with Heaton adding three RBIs.

No. 17 seed Herriman scored eight runs in the sixth inning and five more in the seventh as it ran away from No. 16 seed Davis in Game 2 of the 6A regional playoff series to force a Game 3. Taggart Cline drove in five runs to lead the Mustangs, with Kaden Hansen driving in three.

No. 9 seed Taylorsville edged No. 24 seed Clearfield 4-3 in Game 2 of the 6A regional playoff series to mark into the next round. Gabe Wetzel and Cole Fromm each drove in a pair of runs to lead the Warriors.

No. 12 seed Layton’s offense came alive in the fifth inning as it scored five runs to pull away from No. 21 seed Kearns for the Game 2 win to sweep the series 2-0. Gunner Wolfe, Eli Andersen and Sam Godfrey each drove in two runs to lead the Lancers.

Hayden Visser struck out three and then Bridger Slade and Abraham Atencio each drove in two runs as No. 13 seed Bingham completed the 6A regional playoff series sweep of No. 20 Farmington.

Trailing 4-1 in the middle of the fourth, the bats came alive for No. 15 seed Westlake as it rallied past No. 18 seed Roy to claim the 2-0 sweep in the 6A regional playoff series. Drew Smith doubled and drove in a pair of runs to lead the Thunder. Mason Hartle earned the win, striking out six.

No. 10 seed corner Canyon blanked No. 23 seed West to complete the 2-0 series sweep in the 6A regional playoff series. Nathan Horstmann drove in four runs to lead the Chargers in the win.

No. 14 seed Syracuse made quick work of No. 19 seed Granger, scoring 12 runs in the second inning on its way to the 2-0 series sweep in the 6A regional series.

Andrew Fillomohala went the distance for Davis, striking out nine and only allowing four hits as the 16th-seeded Darts bounced back from a bad Game 2 loss to edge No. 17 seed Herriman in Game 3 to win the 6A regional series 2-1.

No. 19 seed Spanish Fork won a defensive game against No. 14 Park City in Game 2 of the 5A regional playoff series to complete the 2-0 series sweep. Kaleb Robertson had a big RBI in the win for the Dons, with Britt Nielsen earning the win.

No. 13 Cottonwood jumped all over No. 20 Alta in Game 2 of the 5A regional series scoring four runs in the first and seven more in the second as it won easily to force a decisive third game. Cameron Nielson, Keaton Stinson and Payton Burk each homered in the win, with Nielson driving in four runs while also earning the win on the mound with five strikeouts.

Brennen Kunkel and Sheason Sheffield each went 3 for 4, while Derrick Hardy drove in four runs as No. 18 seed Uintah scored seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull away from No. 15 seed Bountiful in Game 2 to force a third game in the best-of-three 5A regional playoff series.

Naulivou Lauaki struck out 13 batters as No. 23 Springville edged No. 10 seed Maple Mountain in Game 2 of the best-of-three 5A regional playoff series to force a decisive Game 3. Lauaki helped his own cause at the played with a home run and two RBIs.

Diego Carrillo struck out seven while Easton Floyd homered and drove in three runs as No. 11 seed Murray completed the 2-0 sweep of No. 22 Cedar Valley in the 5A regional playoff series.

No. 16 seed Box Elder scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and held on from there to beat No. 17 seed Woods Cross and force a Game 3 in the best-of-three 5A regional playoff series. Ty Reddington and Ryan Griffin combined to drive in five runs to lead the Bees offensively.

No. 24 seed Wasatch scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to bounce No. 9 Stansbury in Game 2 to force a third game in the best-of-three 5A regional playoff series. Six different players drove in a run for the Wasps in the win, while Gage Schiess came on in relief to strike out three and earn the win.

After losing in Game 1, No. 21 seed Provo dominated Game 2 as it rolled past the 12th-seeded Lions to force a Game 3 in the best-of-three 5A regional playoff series. Drew Deucher led the way at the plate for the Bulldogs going 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs, while three other players drove in a pair of runs.

Alta dominating Game 2 earlier in the day, No. 13 seed Cottonwood jumped out fast again and then held off a late push from No. 20 seed Alta to claim the 2-1 series win in the best-of-three 5A regional series. John Pipe doubled and three in three runs to lead the Colts.

Jarvis Maddox hit two home runs and drove in four runs as No. 12 seed Payson bounced back from a Game 2 loss earlier in the day to beat No. 21 seed Provo in Game 3 to advance to the next round of the 5A state tournament.

No. 18 seed Uintah beat No. 15 seed Bountiful for the second time on Monday to rally for the 2-1 series win in the 5A regional playoff series. Brennen Kunkel went 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs and Derrick Hardy pitched 3 1/3 innings of shutout baseball while striking out four to lead the Utes into the next round.

Trailing 5-2 going into the seventh inning, No. 9 seed Stansbury scored three runs in the seventh to force extra innings and then won it in the eighth as it rallied for the Game 3 win against No. 24 seed Wasatch to claim the best-of-3 series 2-1. Dax Nakken had a big day for the Stallions, going 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs while three different pitchers combined to get Stansbury over the finish line and into the next round.

Beau Blackwell went 3 for 3 while Cooper Stevenson and Tyler Reddington each hit solo home runs as No. 17 seed Box Elder bounced back from losing Game 2 earlier in the day to win Game 3 of the best-of-3 5A playoff series to advance to the next round.

No. 10 seed Springville bounced back from a Game 2 loss earlier in the day with a convincing performance in Game 3 to clinch the 2-1 series win in the 5A regional playoff series. Six different players drove in runs for the Golden Eagles, with Corbin Bailey earning the win with four strikeouts.

