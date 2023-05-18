High school softball: 6A/5A recap from Super Regional Game 1s

6A playoffs

The Mustangs dispatched Westlake in five innings to kick-start their Super Regional series. Seven different players batted-in a run for Herriman. Kiaira Smith and Cassidy Hauptman each hit home runs.

A tight game between No. 4 seed Bingham and No. 13 seed Davis falls in favor of the Miners with an 11-9 win. Things looked bleak for Bingham, as they faced a 3-9 deficit after the fifth inning. However, the Miners turned on the jets in the final innings, scoring eight runs for the win. Oakley Clark was a standout for Bingham, Clark had a double with five RBIs. Braxtyn Hunter had a home run for the Miners, and Shelbee Jones had eight strikeouts on the mound.

The Silverwolves outscored Pleasant Grove 6-1 over the fourth and fifth innings to pull off the upset in the opening game of their Super Regional series. Twelfth-seeded Fremont got a home run from both Keysha McKean and Jessie Broadbent.

Eleventh-seeded Mountain Ridge went on the road and squeaked out a victory over sixth-seeded Weber. The Sentinels got the win despite scoring zero runs after the third inning. Mckynzee Dixon had a home run and three RBIs for Mountain Ridge.

Thirteen hits and a five-run second inning helped propel the Panthers to the Super Regional victory over Syracuse. Andrea Tagovailoa and Loreal Gonzalez each notched three RBIs for seventh-seeded West.

No. 8 seed Farmington gets the first win of the 6A Super Regional against No. 9 seed Cyprus. The Phoenix built up a 5-1 lead after the fourth; the Pirates responded with a three-run fourth inning to trail only by one. Farmington scored two more runs for a 7-4 point lead. Cyprus made it close, scoring two runs in the sixth inning, but was unable to complete the comeback. Farmington had five players hit doubles with four recording RBIs.

No. 18 seed Copper Hills shocks No. 1 seed Riverton with its third loss this season in Game 1 of the 6A Super Regional. Copper Hills opened the game with two runs and snowballed from there, earning a 5-2 lead after five innings. Riverton fought back with three runs in the bottom of the sixth, tying the game at 5. The Grizzlies had a clutch run in the seventh inning for a 6-5 lead and held Riverton off in the bottom of the seventh to win the game. Maddison Jennings had a home run with two RBIs for the Grizzlies.

No. 3 seed Skyrdige wins the first game of the 6A Super Regional 10-3 against No. 14 seed West Jordan. Elliott Plewe had 12 strikeouts in the win while Irma Medina had two home runs with four RBIs.

5A playoffs

No. 15 seed Bonneville gets the first win of the series against No. 3 seed Box Elder. Bonneville had great hitting throughout the roster with seven different players recording RBIs with 14 total hits. Mylee Pedersen had a double with three RBIs for the Lakers.

Scoreless through the first four innings, fourth-seeded Springville scored all of its four runs in its final two frames to secure the victory over No. 13-seeded Payson. Ryann Haveron had two RBIs and tossed four strikeouts for the Red Devils.

Runs were hard to come by, but the Titans edged out Orem in eight innings to secure the Super Regional win. Both starting pitchers combined for 25 strikeouts, but it was Olympus’ Charlie Turner (13 strikeouts) who came out on the winning side.

No. 8 seed Tooele secures a victory against No. 9 seed Timpview. The Buffaloes had five players with a double and two with a triple in the 5A playoff victory. Aubrie Hansen had 15 strikeouts for Tooele.

No. 6 seed Uintah gets the win over No. 11 seed Stansbury. The Stallions had an early 2-1 lead after the first inning. However, unfortunately for Stansbury, that didn’t last long. Uintah scored 14 runs in the final four innings capped by a walk-off home run by Abby Rubio.

No. 10 seed Salem Hills defeats No. 7 seed Lehi without conceding a single run. The Skyhawks won dominantly, only allowing a single Pioneer hit throughout the game. Salem Hills opened the game with four runs and held the lead until the end.

Top-seeded Spanish Fork allowed just two hits in its five-inning victory over Maple Mountain. Jade Romero went yard twice in the Super Region matchup, finishing with six RBIs.

The Redhawks built an early 5-0 lead and didn’t look back, securing a playoff-opening win over Timpanogos. Ella Miller was a killer in the circle, throwing 15 strikeouts, but the junior also provided Bountiful with a home run as a hitter.

