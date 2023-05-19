High school softball: 6A/5A recap from Super Regional Game 2/3 on Friday

After a shocking Game 1 loss to No. 18 seed Copper Hills on Thursday, top-ranked Riverton bounced back in a big way in Game with as it scored 12 runs on 20 hits, with every starting getting at least one hit. Starting pitcher Kyli Carrell helped her own cause going 3 for 4 with three RBIs to force a Game 3 in the 6A Super Regional series.

No. 8 seed Farmington scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally past No. 9 Cyprus to wrap up the 2-0 win in the 6A Super Regional series. Lola Ogzewalla went 3 for 3 with a pair of RBIs, while Madison Kelker earned the win for the Phoenix.

No. 2 seed Herriman scored three runs in the third and five more in the fourth to pull away from No. 18 seed Westlake to finish off the series sweep in the 6A Super Regional. Kiaira Smith was the catalyst at the plate as she went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs, while at the plate she earned the win by striking out six batters in four innings. Cassidy Hauptman also went 3 for 4 for the Mustangs.

For the second straight game, No. 3 seed Skyridge cored 11 runs against No. 14 seed West Jordan in the 6A Super Regionals as it marched to the 2-0 series sweep. Elliott Plewe went 2 for 4 with a home run and five RBIs, while Taya Tahbo also had a nice game at the plate going 3 for 3.

No. 4 Bingham’s offense scored 10 runs on 14 hits, while starting pitcher Shelbee Jones struck out 12 in five innings as the Miners blanked No. 13 seed Davis to win the 6A Super Regional series in two games. Braxtyn Hunter went 3 for 3 with three runs score for Bingham.

Brooke Fisher went 3 for 4 with two home runs and five RBIs, while Keslie Draney also drove in three runs as fifth-seeded Pleasant pulled away from No. 12 Fremont to force a decisive Game 3 in the 5A Super Regional series.

No. 11 seed Mountain Ridge finished off No. 6 Weber in two games as it pounded out 12 runs and 13 hits in Game 2 for the series win in the 6A Super Regionals. Trisha Langston went 1 for 3 with four RBIs, while Adi Brooks went 2 for 5 with three RBIs to lead a strong offensive attack for the Sentinels.

Andrea Tagovailoa went 2 for 4 with a triple, home run and four RBIs, while six other West players drove in runs as the seventh-seeded Panthers beat No. 10 Syracuse in six innings to wrap up the 6A Super Regional 2-0 sweep.

No. 5 Pleasant Grove rolled past No. 12 Fremont in Game 3 to wrap up the 6A Super Regional series 2-1.

Top seed Riverton made quick work of No. 18 seed Copper Hills in Game 3, and then pulled away for good with seven runs in the fourth inning to wrap up the 2-1 series win in the 6A Super Regionals. Kyli Carrell and Bayle Martinez each went 3 for 3 with a pair of RBIs at the plate, while Mariyah Delgago also went 3 for 3 with an RBI.

5A Playoffs

Eva Stoddard struck out 12 in five innings and didn’t allow a hit as No. 2 seed Bountiful rolled past No. 16 seed Timpanogos for the easy Game 2 win and 5A Super Regional series sweep. Stoddard also homered and drove in two runs in the win, as did Athena Tongaonevai. Frankie Gleana went 2 for 2 with three RBIs.

Emrie Pintar went 2 2 for with a home run and four RBIs, while Peyton Hall went 2 for 3 with three RBIs to pace top seed Spanish Fork to the easy win over over No. 19 Maple Mountain to complete the 2-0 sweep in the 5A Super Regional series. Spanish Fork’s Avery Sapp struck out three in five innings to earn the win.

No. 15 Bonneville completed the shock 5A Super Regional upset of No. 3 Bonneville with an impressive Game 2 win for the 2-0 sweep. Kaylee McAfee went 3 for 5 with a home run and five RBIs, Peighton Summers went 4 for 5 and Stocktyn Stevenson went 4 for 6 as Bonneville pounded out 22 hits in the victory.

No. 4 seed Springville got production throughout the lineup, with Emma Liddiard and Ryann Haveron leading the way with three RBIs as the Red Devils rolled to the Game 2 win to complete the sweep of Payson in the 5A Super Regional series.

No. 5 seed Olympus scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull away from No. 12 seed Orem to sweep the low-scoring 5A Super Regional series 2-0. Charlie Turner, Eliza Johnson and Jaedin Mugleston all provided RBI hits for the Titans.

No. 11 seed Stansbury doubled up No. 6 Uintah in Game 2 to force a Game 3 in the 5A Super Regional playoff series.

No. 10 seed Salem Hills blanked No. 7 seed Lehi for the second straight game as it swept the 5A Super Regional series 2-0. Lead-off hitter Camryn Guest set the table for the Skyhawks throughout the game as she went 3 for 4 with two doubles, while starting pitcher Jocile Norman struck out eight to earn the win.

No. 9 seed Timpview scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning to rally past No. 8 seed Tooele to win Game 2 and force a Game 3 in the 5A Super Regional series. Timpview scored its five runs on just two hits as it took advantage of a couple of Tooele errors.

Visiting No. 11 seed Stansbury won its second game at No. 6 Uintah to win the 5A Super Regional series 2-1 to march into the next round.

Aubrie Hansen struck out 12 and only allowed one hit in five innings as No. 8 seed Tooele bounced back from a Game 2 loss to No. 9 Timpview to prevailed comfortably in Game 3 to win the 5A Super Regional series 2-1. Emily Sheppard went 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs to provide an offensive spark for the Buffaloes.

