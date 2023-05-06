Real Salt Lake, Houston Dynamo play to scoreless draw

HOUSTON (AP) — Steve Clark had five saves for the Houston Dynamo and Zac MacMatch saved four shots for Real Salt Lake as the two teams played to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

Real Salt Lake (3-5-2) improves to 5-0-6 in its last 11 match-ups with Houston (4-3-2). Real Salt Lake’s 11-match unbeaten run against Houston is its longest streak against a single opponent.

The Dynamo’s drought against RSL is its longest against a single opponent. Houston last beat Real Salt Lake in May of 2017.

Clark and the Dynamo have not yielded a goal in five straight matches at home, winning the first four. Houston entered play as the third team in league history to begin a season with four shutout wins at home.

The Dynamo had a 16-13 advantage in shots but took just five on goal. RSL had four shots on target.

Real Salt Lake returns home to host Los Angeles FC on Saturday. Houston will host the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

