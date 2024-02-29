People move through the newly opened portion of Concourse A at Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.

When climbing to a higher altitude during a flight, even though cabin air pressure is controlled, the air becomes thinner due to decreased atmospheric pressure. This change affects oxygen levels in the blood, which then slows down digestive enzyme activity, causing digestion issues. Therefore, gas in the gut is likely to expand, leading to bloating and nausea, per Scientific American.

However, flight crews on Air Dolomiti found that contrary to common belief, flying on an empty stomach doesn’t prevent airsickness; it can actually make it worse. Having light snacks before your flight, as long as they are easy to digest, combats nausea.

Understanding which foods to consume or steer clear of can significantly reduce the likelihood of feeling unwell or uncomfortable.

What to avoid

Overall, try not to consume anything that you know is problematic for you and will be difficult to digest. For example, if you are lactose intolerant, do not drink milk. If you have irritable bowel syndrome, do not eat something greasy. For specific suggestions, see the compiled list below.

Caffeinated drinks

Avoid coffee, caffeinated tea or sodas during the flight, as they can contribute to dehydration. Besides interference with sleep, caffeine is a diuretic, meaning it can make you dehydrated, according to Reader’s Digest.

Dehydration can cause dizziness and nausea on flights, per VOI.

Fried or fast food

Eating fried foods can trigger heartburn due to their high fat content, and they often contain excessive sodium, which may result in fluid retention and lead to bloating or swelling during your flight, according to Delish.

Many fast-food places include fried foods, like french fries. Furthermore, if the meal comes with a soft drink, the carbonation could fill you with additional, and uncomfortable, gas, per Parade.

Legumes

Legumes contain a sugar known as oligosaccharide, which the human body struggles to fully digest, often leading to bloating, discomfort and increased gas. If you can’t avoid them entirely, consider consuming them in moderation, according to One Travel.

Examples of legumes include beans, lentils, chickpeas and peanuts.

Salads

Lisa Moskovitz, a registered dietitian and author, told Parade, “Loads of veggies are a great way to get loads of nutrients. However, they can also be harder to digest and lead to more gas, bloating and general discomfort, especially if consumed right before a long journey.”

If you have cruciferous veggies such as broccoli, cabbage or cauliflower, you might find the increase in fermentable fibers or sulfur compounds cause more bloating and gas, per Experience Life.

Salty or processed food

Consuming high amounts of sodium and saturated fats is challenging for digestion at sea level, and it becomes even more difficult at 30,000 feet above ground. Despite salt being one of the few flavors noticeable at high altitudes, it’s also a nutrient that can dehydrate you and cause bloating, according to Skyscanner.

What to eat

Feel free to bring any of these prepackaged or self-prepared snacks into the airport or onboard a plane.

Fruit

Though it is important to moderate sugar intake, grabbing a fruit is good to help regulate blood pressure, ease muscle cramps and boost immunity. Good fruits to eat may include oranges or a banana, according to Vogue India.

Lean protein

Including lean protein in your diet provides essential nutrition without the drawbacks of high-fat foods. Opt for lean protein sources like nonfat yogurt, turkey or chicken to promote satiety and support brain function, per Parade.

Quinoa

Quinoa, a renowned superfood, is widely utilized in various food products like crackers, breads and cereal due to its versatility and nutritional benefits. Rich in fiber and iron, it serves as an excellent remedy for altitude sickness. As the body produces more red blood cells to cope with reduced oxygen levels at higher altitudes, maintaining an iron-rich diet can help alleviate altitude-induced nausea. Whether you’re embarking on a long flight or a hiking adventure, meals containing quinoa are an ideal choice to combat altitude discomfort, per USA Today.

Unsalted nuts

Nuts offer a nutritious blend of fats and protein, providing longer-lasting satiety compared to standard airplane crackers. However, it’s advisable to limit salty nuts or the portion of gas promoting nuts, like cashews, to aid in digestion, according to Skyscanner.

Water

Though not a food, water is one of the best things you can drink, before, during and after a flight. It prevents dehydration, and therefore bloat, and helps to reduce jet lag. Try to drink around eight ounces for every hour you are in air, per Parade.

Need some more flying tips? See the stories below.