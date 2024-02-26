Two months after crowning a winner, “The Voice” is back for a new season — and there will be some new and familiar faces in the red swivel chairs.

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect from Season 25 — including the new and returning coaches, and this season’s schedule.

Who are the new coaches on ‘The Voice’ Season 24?

Country legend Reba McEntire is reclaiming her red swivel chair after her coaching debut last season. McEntire’s first season was strong — she had two contestants in the final five, including teenage yodeling sensation Ruby Leigh.

John Legend, who took contestant Lila Forde to the top five last season, will also return for Season 25.

One noticeable absence this season will be former One Direction member Niall Horan, who made back-to-back victories out of his first two seasons as a coach on “The Voice.” Gwen Stefani will also not be a part of the new season.

Instead, “Voice” fans will see the following coaches join Season 25: Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay (yes, two artists will act as one coach).

Chance the Rapper returns for his second season (Season 23 was his first). The artist has won multiple Grammy Awards — including one for best rap album with his mixtape “Coloring Book” in 2016, the Deseret News previously reported.

It marked the first time an album only available for streaming won a Grammy, per Billboard. The Chicago-based artist, who incorporates jazz and gospel influences in his music, released his debut studio album in 2019.

Dan + Shay — who are about to kick off a tour that will come through Utah in September — are making their coaching debut together on “The Voice.” The country-pop duo has released five albums, and won three consecutive Grammy Awards for best country duo/group performance from 2019 through 2021, per People.

The duo released its latest album, “Bigger Houses,” last fall.

How to watch ‘The Voice’ 2024

“The Voice” Season 25 premiere airs Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. MST on NBC. Episodes air Mondays and Tuesdays throughout the season. Episodes are also available for streaming the following day on Peacock.

Like last season, the competition will go through five stages: the blind auditions (contestants make their “Voice” debut); the battles (contestants on each team pair up to perform a song together, with only one advancing); the knockouts (contestants on each team pair up but perform their own songs, with only one advancing); playoffs (coaches can only pick three singers on their team to advance to the live shows); and the live performances (contestants perform live for the audience votes).