Founded in 1875 in Parkville, Mo., a suburb of Kansas City, Park University is a nonprofit, private institution that is a national leader in higher education. In 2000, Park achieved university status and currently serves more than 13,250 students at 41 campuses in 22 states and online, including Parkville, Independence and Kansas City, Mo.; Lenexa, Kan.; Gilbert, Ariz.; Barstow and Victorville, Calif.; Columbus, Ohio; Austin and El Paso, Texas; and 31 military installations across the country.

Park University has a long tradition of serving military-affiliated students. In March, Park was designated as a Military Friendly School for 2022-2023 by Viqtory, earning a Top 10 Award and ranking No. 6 in the “Private, Not Offering Doctorate” category. Park takes pride in a relationship with the U.S. military that dates back to its earliest days.

One of the University’s original 17 students, Rev. Thomas Dodd Roberts, was a Civil War veteran who began his studies at Park at the age of 31. Throughout its history, Park students and graduates have bravely defended our nation, and two graduates — George S. Robb (1912) and Lewis Millett (1963) — earned the Medal of Honor.

Park stands committed to expanding services for its military and veteran student population, including a new tool – Military Credit Fast App 2.0 – that gives students insight into how their skillsets translate into civilian career paths, along with data-driven recommendations for education and training options to support their transition into high-growth industries. This new release coincides with the 60th anniversary of Park establishing degree completion programs for military students, which 50 years ago extended to military installations across the country.

In addition, Park University provides services to all military-affiliated students through the Park Global Warrior Center. Originally established to assist students returning from service in Afghanistan and Iraq, the PGWC now coordinates Park’s efforts to better provide military-affiliated students and their families with information about their educational benefits, work with students being deployed or returning from a tour of duty, and provide references and other assistance to veterans across the Park network.

Park University’s George S. Robb Centre for the Study of the Great War is the home of the Congressionally approved Valor Medals Review Project, which is performing a systematic review into minority veterans from World War I who, in spite of deserving deeds, may have been unjustly denied high-level valor awards owing to their racial or religious background. To date, more than 200 servicemembers have qualified for review.

Park offers a special tuition rate, $250 per undergraduate credit hour – a 43% tuition discount – for active duty, active duty dependents, reservists, National Guard, and ROTC. Financial aid and scholarships are also available for eligible students. Apply today and get your application fee waived.