Brianna Bodily
Utah
Cyclist critical after colliding with car on freeway on-ramp
A cyclist in his 50s is in critical condition with possibly life-threatening injuries after colliding with a car Tuesday night.
By
Brianna Bodily
and
Ashley Imlay
June 26, 2018 10:48 p.m. MDT
Utah
Police: Woman critically injured in illegal drug lab explosion
Police are investigating at a home where they say an explosion during illegal drug manufacturing activity left one woman critically injured.
By
Ashley Imlay
and
Brianna Bodily
June 26, 2018 6:05 p.m. MDT
Utah
Man in critical condition after rolling car outside Park City
A man is in critical condition after his car struck another vehicle and rolled on state Route 224 Wednesday night.
By
McKenna Park
and
Brianna Bodily
May 23, 2018 11:17 p.m. MDT
Utah
Gas-soaked clothes ignite blast at Logan laundromat
A washing machine full of gasoline-soaked clothing exploded in a Logan laundromat Tuesday afternoon, blowing out the windows but sparing injury for the handful of people who were inside.
By
Annie Knox
and
Brianna Bodily
April 17, 2018 8:22 p.m. MDT
Utah
2 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Provo Canyon
Police are investigating why a motorcycle carrying a man and a girl in Provo Canyon lost control and veered into the canyon wall Monday afternoon, leaving the pair critically injured.
By
Brianna Bodily
and
Annie Knox
April 9, 2018 7:48 p.m. MDT
Utah
2 burned in chemical spill at University of Utah lab
Two people were burned Tuesday in a chemical reaction at a University of Utah medical research building.
By
Annie Knox
and
Brianna Bodily
March 27, 2018 9:42 p.m. MDT
Police/Courts
Hiker hoisted from slot canyon: ‘It was a relief!’
A 26-year-old hiker from Nephi who broke his leg in a slot canyon Tuesday was rescued after his father called authorities.
By
Brianna Bodily
and
Annie Knox
March 22, 2018 2:34 p.m. MDT
Utah
Police: Man arrested in father’s stabbing death
A 65-year-old man has died after his adult son allegedly stabbed him, police said.
By
Annie Knox
and
Brianna Bodily
March 19, 2018 9:41 p.m. MDT
Utah
Refinery fire leaves film of oil on school, homes
An overnight fire at a Bountiful refinery deposited a thin layer of oil on cars, homes and an elementary-school playground nearby.
By
Annie Knox
and
Brianna Bodily
March 13, 2018 9:15 p.m. MDT
Utah
Police ID woman who died after stumbling from TRAX platform
A 57-year-old woman who apparently fell from a platform into a light rail train as it was pulling in has died of her injuries.
By
Annie Knox
and
Brianna Bodily
March 2, 2018 6:25 p.m. MST
Utah
Family: Body found in Farmington was missing woman’s
Hunters in Farmington’s Shepard Canyon are believed to have found the body of a woman who went missing in October.
By
Annie Knox
and
Brianna Bodily
Jan 26, 2018 11:07 p.m. MST
Utah
Man finds young girl alone in snow; mother found dead in Ogden home
Police are investigating the death of a woman whose young daughter was found alone in her pajamas at a snow-covered park on Wednesday.
By
Brianna Bodily
and
Annie Knox
Dec 28, 2017 8:18 p.m. MST
Utah
Utah firefighters head home from California
More than two dozen Utah firefighters are set to return from California just in time for Christmas.
By
Annie Knox
and
Brianna Bodily
Dec 22, 2017 6:53 p.m. MST
Utah
Bus driver fired after hitting barrier, but continuing to drive kids
A bus driver for Carbon County School District has been fired after crashing the bus into a concrete barricade when elementary school students were aboard.
By
Annie Knox
and
Brianna Bodily
Nov 17, 2017 2:17 p.m. MST
Utah
Legislature to consider settlement on problematic S.R. 92 rebuild
The Utah Legislature will consider settling a lawsuit over botched construction on a Utah County highway during a special session Wednesday.
By
Annie Knox
and
Brianna Bodily
Sept 15, 2017 7:20 p.m. MDT
Utah
Mount Pleasant boy, 10, recovering after he was shot by 11-year-old
A 10-year-old boy was in the hospital in serious but stable condition Wednesday after he was shot in the head by another child with a .40-caliber handgun.
By
Annie Knox
,
Brianna Bodily
, and 1 more
Aug 16, 2017 8:11 p.m. MDT
Utah
Heavy rain brings flooding in Salem; 100 homes damaged
Heavy rains in northern Utah took an especially big toll on Salem, where roughly 100 homes were flooded or otherwise damaged Wednesday afternoon.
By
Brianna Bodily
and
Annie Knox
July 19, 2017 11:23 p.m. MDT