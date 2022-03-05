clock
Christopher Cunningham
https://www.deseret.com/authors/christopher-cunningham/rss
Opinion
Opinion: AOC’s dress sparked outrage by undermining the progressive narrative
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez knew what she was doing when she wore that dress. She didn’t know she was exposing the fragility of the progressive narrative.
By
Christopher Cunningham
Sept 15, 2021 4:14 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Opinion: How science journalism changed our COVID-19 behaviors for the worse
Consensus measures — that actually work — were presented with such a simplistic and heavy hand that it set off many people’s skepticism.
By
Christopher Cunningham
Aug 27, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Opinion: Ted Lasso, America’s therapist
The star of the new hit TV series is a much different hero than those who have come before.
By
Christopher Cunningham
Aug 20, 2021 11:04 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Opinion: The racist ‘Karen’ in Central Park story the media hasn’t told
The fourth estate must take seriously its responsibility to promote the truth over existing narratives.
By
Christopher Cunningham
and
Keith Brown
Aug 9, 2021 10:16 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Opinion: The science has changed. It’s time to revisit Roe v. Wade
While the law is slow to change, reproductive science continues to advance. That should prompt a renewed look from the courts.
By
Christopher Cunningham
Aug 2, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Will ‘Space Jam’ teach your kids to be hedonists?
“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is hardly the first film to extol the virtue of “being yourself,” but the advice is largely meaningless.
By
Christopher Cunningham
July 23, 2021 10:37 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Opinion: ‘Loki’ and the liberalism debate
Much like the illiberal forces today, Loki believes he would improve the lives of those he ruled by means of control.
By
Christopher Cunningham
June 22, 2021 12:45 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Opinion: ‘Friends’ reunion was fun, but it’s time for all of us to move on
Nostalgia by nature presses the pause button, but with the increasing frequency of these reboots, when will we push play again?
By
Christopher Cunningham
June 11, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Opinion
From ’The Blue Bird’ to Disney’s ’Soul’: The value of pop-culture premortality
‘Soul’ is the latest in a string of blockbusters focusing on the preexistence
By
Christopher Cunningham
Jan 3, 2021 9 a.m. MST