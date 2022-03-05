Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Matthew Petersen

Sports
Jazz acquire Andris Biedrins, Richard Jefferson, Brandon Rush, draft picks from Golden State
Multiple reports state the Jazz have agreed to take on the considerable contracts attached to Richard Jefferson, Andris Biedrins and Brandon Rush as the Warriors position themselves in hopes of signing Dwight Howard
By Matthew Petersen
July 5, 2013 2:30 p.m. MDT
Sports
Matt Petersen: NBA free agency features less luck, more pressure than draft
With far more facts and factors within management’s control, free agency leaves much less room for error than the crapshoot that is the draft.
By Matthew Petersen
July 2, 2013 9:30 a.m. MDT
UVU President Matthew S. Holland announces Utah Valley University as the newest member of the Western Athletic Conference at the UCCU Center on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah Tuesday Oct. 9, 2012.
Sports
Utah Valley University ready to reap benefits as member of Western Athletic Conference
Bereft of automatic bids to NCAA postseason tournaments, UVU’s best was never good enough. With the clout of the Western Athletic Conference behind them, the Wolverines are ready for the change they’ve wanted for years.
By Matthew Petersen
June 29, 2013 11:57 p.m. MDT
Sports
BYU football: Cougar legends praise present defense, say past defenses were underrated
BYU legends Marc Wilson and LaVell Edwards both expressed admiration for BYU’s current defense as well as the Cougars’ past defenses during the school’s football media day Wednesday.
By Matthew Petersen
June 26, 2013 11:15 p.m. MDT
Sports
A closer look at each of the Utah Jazz’s 70 pre-draft workout participants
The Jazz have three picks, including two in the first round, with which to fill several needs before the start of next season.
By Matthew PetersenWhitney O’Bannon, and 2 more
June 24, 2013 2:20 p.m. MDT
Utah's Kris Humphries slams past Phoenix's Amare Stoudemire in action Jan 12th, 2004 in Salt Lake City.
Sports
Players selected No. 14 in the NBA Draft during the lottery era
What kind of talent can the Jazz hope for with the 14th pick in the NBA Draft? History shows almost anything is possible, with guys like Tim Hardaway and Dan Majerle among the best the 14th selection had to offer in past years.
By Matthew Petersen and Ryan Carreon
June 21, 2013 12 a.m. MDT
Sports
Petersen: LeBron, Heat silence doubters for good
So much was asked from LeBron James and the Heat. Now back-to-back champions, haven’t James and the Heat provided all the answers?
By Matthew Petersen
June 20, 2013 11 p.m. MDT
Miami Heat shooting guard Ray Allen (34) defends San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Manu Ginobili (20) of Argentina during overtime of Game 6 of the NBA Finals basketball game, Wednesday, June 19, 2013 in Miami. The Heat defeated the Spurs 103-100. (AP Phot
Sports
NBA Finals: 5 things we’ve learned heading into Game 7
With a historic Game 7 on tap, we take a look at five important lessons learned through the first six games of the NBA Finals.
By Matthew Petersen
June 20, 2013 12:09 p.m. MDT
Sports
Matt Petersen: Heat, Spurs form NBA Finals clash of team-building styles
There’s more at stake than the Spurs or Heat winning this year’s NBA Finals. Miami and San Antonio represent the two extremes of team-building philosophies.
By Matthew Petersen
June 17, 2013 11:40 a.m. MDT
Sports
Images of world sport: Tuesday filled with almost-but-not-quite moments
Almost doesn’t count. Those three words were verified multiple times on Tuesday night.
By Matthew Petersen
June 12, 2013 12 a.m. MDT
Sports
Images of world sport: Pile-up scene makes multiple appearances
The pitcher’s mound is the loneliest place in the world ... until a team decides to celebrate a win there.
By Matthew Petersen
June 11, 2013 8:15 a.m. MDT
Jimmer Fredette (left) and Kawhi Leonard (right) were college rivals in the Mountain West Conference. Now they find themselves in opposite situations in the NBA.
Sports
Matt Petersen: Former college rivals, Jimmer Fredette and Kawhi Leonard have found opposite fates in NBA
Since their college days, the tables haven’t just turned for Jimmer Fredette and Kawhi Leonard. They’ve been flipped upside down, shoved to opposite sides of the room, swapped out for newer, startlingly different ones.
By Matthew Petersen
June 10, 2013 12:10 p.m. MDT
hqdefault.jpg
Sports
Oakland A’s home run has Utah-based Overstock.com stepping up
O, not X, marked the spot at a recent Oakland A’s batting practice. A home run hit through Overstock.com’s “O” logo spurred the company to donate an extra $10,000 to the Wounded Warrior Project.
By Matthew Petersen
June 7, 2013 9:20 p.m. MDT
Sports
Images of world sport: Avoiding contact can be worth it
For all the tough talk about taking a hit in sports, sometimes avoiding contact is more than worth it.
By Matthew Petersen
June 6, 2013 9:30 a.m. MDT
Sports
Images of world sport: ‘You’ve got room’ the theme for Tuesday’s top shots
Baseball players hear it all the time. “You’ve got room.” Sometimes, though, when safe space has disappeared but the play can still be made, athletes go for it anyway.
By Matthew Petersen
June 5, 2013 8:15 a.m. MDT
Andrew Romine swings on a pitch as the Salt Lake Bees and the Colorado Springs Sky Sox play Sunday, June 2, 2013 at Spring Mobile Ballpark.
Sports
Angels prospect spotlight: Red-hot Andrew Romine taking career twists and turns in stride
After four years of back-and-forth stints between the major leagues and the minor leagues, Salt Lake Bees infielder Andrew Romine has learned to not get too up or down on himself — even after his latest hot streak at the plate.
By Matthew Petersen
June 5, 2013 12:05 a.m. MDT
Sports
Images of world sport: Elimination the theme for Monday’s best photos
“Win or go home” was very real Monday night. So was, “You’re outta here.” In both cases, teams and players saw their respective ends come sooner than hoped.
By Matthew Petersen
June 4, 2013 8:25 a.m. MDT
Sports
Matt Petersen: NBA’s Final Four proving parity? We’ll see
If you’re a stats geek, the score in the NBA’s version of the Final Four was 3-1. Three small market teams, one big market.
By Matthew Petersen
June 3, 2013 2:33 p.m. MDT
Sports
UVU tabs former Stanford football player, Cal State Monterey Bay AD as new athletic director
Utah Valley announced Thursday that it has hired Vince Otoupal to be the school’s new athletic director.
By Matthew Petersen
May 30, 2013 10:22 p.m. MDT
Sports
Bald with a purpose makes its way into Wednesday’s top sports photos
Chicago Bears punter Adam Podlesh shaves his head to help raise money for a 6-year-old cancer patient.
By Matthew Petersen
May 30, 2013 8:15 a.m. MDT
Sports
Images of world sport: Big passion, human emotion rampant in Tuesday’s best photos
There were home crowds pushing their teams to great heights. Then there was one man pushing another man on a wheelchair.
By Matthew Petersen
May 29, 2013 8:40 a.m. MDT
Jeff Hornacek, Utah Jazz assistant coach, picks up a ball during warmups before the Utah Jazz face the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA basketball played at EnergySolutions Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, Friday, April 1, 2011.
Sports
Report says Jazz’s Jeff Hornacek now the “front-runner” for Phoenix Suns head coaching job
Yahoo Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday night that Jazz assistant coach Jeff Hornacek is the “front-runner” to become the next head coach of the Phoenix Suns.
By Matthew Petersen
May 25, 2013 10:20 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school baseball: Layton continues 5A postseason run with win over Cottonwood
Layton hangs on to beat Cottonwood in the one-loss bracket of the 5A state baseball tournament.
By Matthew Petersen
May 22, 2013 11:40 p.m. MDT
Jared Sumsion, one of four finalists for Utah Valley University's athletic director position, speaks about his plans for the Wolverine athletics during a public presentation on UVU campus on Wednesday, May 22, 2013.
Sports
USU’s Kent Stanley, UVU’s Jared Sumsion vying for UVU AD opening
Soon-to-be WAC member Utah Valley has narrowed down its search for a new athletic director to four candidates. All four gave public presentations at UVU this week.
By Matthew Petersen
May 22, 2013 5:40 p.m. MDT
RIverton's Trevor Peterson looks to throw the ball after getting American Fork's runner out at third base Monday, May 6, 2013. On Tuesday, May 21, 2013, Riverton defeated Layton 3-0 to advance in the 5A state baseball playoffs.
Sports
High school baseball: Riverton blanks Layton, ready for region rival Bingham in 5A semis
Riverton pitcher Tanner Draper lets Layton put the ball in play, and Draper’s teammates made a host of plays behind him to send the Silverwolves into the 5A semifinals.
By Matthew Petersen
May 21, 2013 10:20 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school baseball: Bingham shuts down Syracuse, moves on to 5A semifinals
Hours after region rival American Fork won with offense, Bingham flexed its own muscles with defense, keeping Syracuse in check on the way to a 5-2 win.
By Matthew Petersen
May 21, 2013 9 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school baseball: Strong start sends Cottonwood past Alta in 5A one-loss bracket
Cottonwood baseball head coach Jason Crawford said his team needs experience. The Colts’ third win in a row in the 5A state tournament, a 7-2 victory over Alta on Tuesday, guaranteed them at least one more game’s worth.
By Matthew Petersen
May 21, 2013 4:55 p.m. MDT
American Fork High School infielders field a grounder as Alta High School plays American Fork High School in the first round of the 5A State baseball tournament Tuesday, May 14, 2013, in Sandy. American Fork advanced to face the loser of Riverton and Layt
Sports
High school baseball: American Fork goes for 16 hits in 10-5 win over Copper Hills
American Fork exploded for 16 hits Tuesday, going on to beat Copper Hills 10-5 for its second win in a row since losing to Syracuse in the second round of the 5A state baseball playoffs last week.
By Matthew Petersen
May 21, 2013 3:30 p.m. MDT
Sports
VIDEO: Tennis player Viktor Troicki goes all out to show chair umpire he’s wrong
Serbian tennis player Viktor Troicki passionately disagrees with a chair umpire after the umpire rules that Troicki’s backhand shot landed out of bounds.
By Matthew Petersen
May 17, 2013 12:05 p.m. MDT
BYU football linebacker Kyle Van Noy, Monday, March 18, 2013, in Provo.
Sports
Van Noy named to Lott IMPACT trophy watch list
The Cougars’ standout linebacker was named to the 2013 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List, which consists of 42 college football players around the country.
By Matthew Petersen
May 16, 2013 7:25 p.m. MDT
