Matthew Petersen

Multiple reports state the Jazz have agreed to take on the considerable contracts attached to Richard Jefferson, Andris Biedrins and Brandon Rush as the Warriors position themselves in hopes of signing Dwight Howard
Bereft of automatic bids to NCAA postseason tournaments, UVU’s best was never good enough. With the clout of the Western Athletic Conference behind them, the Wolverines are ready for the change they’ve wanted for years.
What kind of talent can the Jazz hope for with the 14th pick in the NBA Draft? History shows almost anything is possible, with guys like Tim Hardaway and Dan Majerle among the best the 14th selection had to offer in past years.
Since their college days, the tables haven’t just turned for Jimmer Fredette and Kawhi Leonard. They’ve been flipped upside down, shoved to opposite sides of the room, swapped out for newer, startlingly different ones.
After four years of back-and-forth stints between the major leagues and the minor leagues, Salt Lake Bees infielder Andrew Romine has learned to not get too up or down on himself — even after his latest hot streak at the plate.
Cottonwood baseball head coach Jason Crawford said his team needs experience. The Colts’ third win in a row in the 5A state tournament, a 7-2 victory over Alta on Tuesday, guaranteed them at least one more game’s worth.