A Delta plane departs from a hangar at the Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Nancy Volmer, the airport’s director of communication and marketing, reported international, nonstop travel is set to reopen this summer.

A software glitch that arose last Friday and impacted millions of global Microsoft users is continuing to cause problems for Delta Air Lines and, adding to the company’s woes, the U.S. Department of Transportation opened an investigation into the ongoing disruptions and cancellations for the nation’s second largest carrier.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced the move in a Tuesday morning tweet, vowing to stand up for passengers’ rights as issues continue to plague Delta, even as other carriers that were impacted by the software failure have mostly moved back to normal operations.

“(U.S. Dept. of Transportation) has opened an investigation into Delta Air Lines to ensure the airline is following the law and taking care of its passengers during continued widespread disruptions,” Buttigieg tweeted. “All airline passengers have the right to be treated fairly, and I will make sure that right is upheld.”

The Atlanta-based carrier, which operates a hub out of Salt Lake City that employs about 5,000 Utahns, has canceled more than 6,600 flights since the software issue first surfaced last Friday, far more than any other airline, according to figures from FlightAware and travel-data provider Cirium cited by The Associated Press.

Since Friday, Delta has canceled more flights than all its cancellations in 2018 and 2019 combined, according to thriftytraveler.com.

What Delta says about the investigation

In a statement, Delta said it was cooperating with the investigation.

“We remain entirely focused on restoring our operation after cybersecurity vendor CrowdStrike’s faulty Windows update rendered IT systems across the globe inoperable,” an airline spokesperson said. “Across our operation, Delta teams are working tirelessly to care for and make it right for customers impacted by delays and cancellations as we work to restore the reliable, on-time service they have come to expect from Delta.”

The software issues spilled over into technology Delta uses to schedule and align flight crews. By the time the systems were operational again several hours later, it was hopelessly backlogged, executives told employees Monday, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. Even days later, the problems have persisted and Delta has struggled to get a handle on where crews are and whether they are available to fly, per the Journal report.

On Monday, the company said it was working to get its complex global operation back on track.

“We’ve got everyone around the company working around the clock to get this operation where it needs to be,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a video message to employees. “Keep taking great care of our customers and each other in the coming days.”

Related Travelers face flight cancellations after tech outages

Will Delta offer refunds?

The company said it was extending a travel waiver offer for all Delta customers that had booked flights from July 19-23 that allows a one-time itinerary change and the waiving of any fare difference for flights re-booked by July 28. Delta also noted customers that have had travel disrupted due to a cancellation or significant delay and choose to cancel travel and receive a credit or refund for unflown portion of their trips at delta.com/refund.

The issues are an unfamiliar problem for Delta which, for years, has ranked at or near the top of all U.S. carriers for on-time performance while outpacing competitors in both profits and accolades for its operations.

Back in April, the Transportation Department announced changes to its rules including stipulations that airlines provide prompt cash refunds when flights are canceled or significantly changed.