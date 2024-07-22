Wallace Sooto, from San Diego, looks through lines of luggage while searching for his personal baggage at Salt Lake City’s international airport on Monday, July 22, 2024. A software issue turned Sooto’s 40-minute layover in Salt Lake City into a two-day stay. He now plans on renting a car and driving home instead of continuing on to his original destination. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Caroline McDonald

By Caroline McDonald

Due to the recent tech outages that affected global software, Delta Air Lines, among other airlines, has suffered from travel disruptions and flight cancellations.

“An airline is kind of like your circulatory system,” airline consultant Michael Boyd explained to CNN.

“If it stops, even for just a short time, the blood isn’t where it’s supposed to be,” Boyd continued. “Getting airplanes back to where they need to be, people where they need to be … all of that takes time. So even if it’s disrupted for only a few hours, it can take five times as long to make it right.”

The tech outage

According to The New York Times, over 500 Delta flights were canceled on Monday due to the outage. Over 1,300 flights were canceled by the airline on Sunday with another 1,600 delayed. Around 1,200 flights each were canceled on Friday and Saturday.

A video posted to Reddit showed passengers “strewn about” in the Atlanta airport.

The tech outage came from a faulty update to CrowdStrike’s software, which is used worldwide. Airlines were particularly affected by the disruption, including Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Spirit Airlines, Allegiant Air and American Airlines.

CrowdStrike said Sunday that most of their affected computers are back online, per CNN. But complications remain as airlines try to get crews onto their proper flights.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said in a social media post that there have been “reports of continued disruptions and unacceptable customer service conditions at Delta Air Lines, including hundreds of complaints filed with @USDOT.”

“I have made clear to Delta that we will hold them to all applicable passenger protections,” he said.

Canceled flights on a departure board at Salt Lake City’s international airport on Friday, July 19, 2024. A software issue has caused global computer problems for many air carriers. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian gave an update to Delta customers on Sunday, saying that the pause in operation led to over 3,500 canceled flights through Saturday.

“The technology issue occurred on the busiest travel weekend of the summer, with our booked loads exceeding 90%, limiting our reaccommodation capabilities,” Bastian wrote.

“Specifically, the issue impacted the Microsoft Windows operating system,” he continued. “Delta has a significant number of applications that use that system, and in particular one of our crew tracking-related tools was affected and unable to effectively process the unprecedented number of changes triggered by the system shutdown. Our teams have been working around the clock to recover and restore full functionality.”

In the update, Bastian thanked Delta’s employees for their tireless work and told affected passengers that a travel waiver had been issued to allow them to change their itinerary as needed, free of charge.

According to CNBC, the event is similar to an issue Southwest Airlines faced at the end of 2022, when winter weather stranded millions of travelers.

Abdul Moussadda waits after his flight home from Salt Lake City to Orlando Florida was canceled at Salt Lake City’s international airport on Monday, July 22, 2024. A software issue has caused global computer problems for many air carriers. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Canceled flights at Salt Lake City’s international airport on Monday, July 22, 2024. A software issue has caused global computer problems for many air carriers. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Roger Mitchell, from Atlanta, takes luggage off of the carousel and lines it up in hopes of keeping it clear so that his bags might eventually come around at Salt Lake City’s international airport on Monday, July 22, 2024. Mitchell said he has already been waiting in Salt Lake City for a day and has already decided to stay for a week in hopes that travel will be easier next week. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Chet Thomas rests while waiting to be picked up by family after a long and complicated weekend of traveling, at Salt Lake City’s international airport on Monday, July 22, 2024. A software issue has caused global computer problems for many air carriers. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Alex Hamilton, left, Alaina Hamilton, center, Jerrod Hamilton, right and Jade Hamilton, in the stroller, all from the state of Washington, wait at Salt Lake City’s international airport on Monday, July 22, 2024. The Hamilton’s one-hour layover turned into a day wait that has led them to choose a rental car to finish their family trip to Denver. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Katie Ward, right, her daughter Savannah Warner, 10, center and her son Tripp Warner, 12, all from Elko Nevada, watch videos on Katies phone while they wait to pick up Wards 15-year-old daughter whose flight has been delayed, at Salt Lake City’s international airport on Monday, July 22, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Kelley and Sal Pesce, both from Newark, New Jersey, sit on the floor in baggage claim waiting to find their luggage at Salt Lake City’s international airport on Monday, July 22, 2024. They plan on getting a flight to Las Vegas with another airline and then trying to continue home to Newark from there. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Bruce Lloyd, from Fruit Heights, talks with workers about where he can send his luggage after they find it at Salt Lake City’s international airport on Monday, July 22, 2024. A software issue has caused global computer problems for many air carriers. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
A man looks through lines of luggage while searching for his personal baggage at Salt Lake City’s international airport on Monday, July 22, 2024. A software issue has caused global computer problems for many air carriers. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
A man looks through lines of luggage while searching for his personal baggage at Salt Lake City’s international airport on Monday, July 22, 2024. A software issue has caused global computer problems for many air carriers. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Passengers luggage arranged into lines takes up a corner of the baggage claim area at Salt Lake City’s international airport on Monday, July 22, 2024. A software issue has caused global computer problems for many air carriers. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Airport staff work to line up baggage as more of it arrives by the minute at Salt Lake City’s international airport on Monday, July 22, 2024. A software issue has caused global computer problems for many air carriers. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Allen Clark talks on a work call while searching through lines of baggage for his luggage he had checked the day before at Salt Lake City’s international airport on Monday, July 22, 2024. A software issue has caused global computer problems for many air carriers. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Hala Elsohly, from Mississippi, listens to her husband talk with airport workers about their bags while stuck at Salt Lake City’s international airport on Monday, July 22, 2024. A software issue has caused global computer problems for many air carriers. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
