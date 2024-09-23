As artificial intelligence seeps its way into every aspect of our lives, there is no avoiding it. While some may fear its power and intrusiveness, most are likely using AI every day without even realizing it.

Voice assistants, smart home appliances and other products that have become part of life can make everyday tasks easier. So mind your privacy as much as you can, but take advantage of the way AI can help you be much more efficient on the daily.

When it comes to shopping for clothing, artificial intelligence can act as a personal shopper on apps and websites you’re already using.

Here are a few ways you can capitalize on the smart aspects of shopping with AI.

Google Shopping

Google Shopping is an easy way to search for any article of apparel you desire and get a quick glance at which stores carry the item and for what price.

It is now expanding the virtual try-on option from just tops to dresses, with other types of clothing to come. This tool offers a way for consumers to visualize what an item would look like on someone with a similar body type.

After searching for a chocolate brown dress, for instance, in Google Shopping, look for the “try on” badge on any offering’s thumbnail photo. Then select a model who resonates with you among the models of a wide array of sizes and skin colors.

Hundreds of brands have partnered with Google Shopping and sizes range from XXS to XXXL.

Amazon’s Rufus

Amazon has recently launched an AI-powered conversational shopping assistant, Rufus. Amazon says the goal of the tool is for consumers to save time and make more informed purchase decisions.

Users can ask questions on a variety of shopping needs in the Amazon Shopping app or online. Shoppers can ask specific product questions like, “Do these pants run small?” Or more general product questions like, “What are sweater trends this season?”

Rufus answers these queries based on information in product listing details and reviews. Rufus can also help users avoid scrolling through orders for certain items. Shoppers can ask, “When will my printer ink arrive?” Or “When is the last time I ordered sunscreen?”

To use Rufus on Amazon, make sure your app is up to date and tap the Rufus icon — the chat bubbles with a sparkle — online or on the app.

Cladwell

Now for a tool that will appeal to those who are chomping at the bit to be on the cutting edge of using artificial intelligence when it comes to personal style.

Cladwell is an Android and iOS app that allows wannabe Chers to have the closet of the future from the movie, “Clueless”. Users can catalog their wardrobe within the app manually or by choosing from more than 15,000 items.

The ChatGPT-partnered app can then offer custom styling recommendations based on items in your own closet. Users can also note in the app what they wear to avoid repeating the same outfits too frequently and so they don’t buy an article of clothing too similar to one they already own.

Caldwell says the average user only wears 65% of their closet and encourages people to stop thinking about more clothes, but instead to focus on the right clothes. The company believes users will be able to save money and get ready more quickly in the morning by using the app.

Free features include one daily outfit recommendation, the smart closet, 35 capsule wardrobe templates to edit, daily outfits personalized to the weather and the ability to send the AI-generated personalized stylist five messages a month.

For $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year, users can use Ask Caldwell 50 times each month, plus get unlimited outfit recommendations, edits and capsules.

While the effort of logging your clothes may seem daunting, it could be a task you take on the next time you clean out your closet. Or forget about what’s already in your closet and start cataloging any new pieces you buy; seems like it would pay off in the long run.