The Old Main Building at Utah State University on Jan. 17. A new report said the university's economic contribution included supporting more than 17,000 jobs, $1 billion in earnings, and $1.4 billion in gross domestic product in 2023.

As Utah’s lone land-grant university, Utah State University contributes significantly to the state’s economy.

A new report from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute and commissioned by the Utah System of Higher Education said the university’s economic contribution included supporting more than 17,000 jobs, $1 billion in earnings, $1.4 billion in gross domestic product and $2.2 billion in output (total sales) across the state in 2023.

“As a land-grant university, we are deeply committed to serving the public good,” USU interim President Al Smith said in a statement. “This study confirms that we are not only changing lives but also driving billions in economic impact across the state. USU plays a vital role in strengthening local economies, expanding opportunity and fueling innovation. It’s a powerful reminder that investing in higher education is investing in Utah.”

With a strong focus on research, campus extension and, of course, education, USU has a statewide enrollment of almost 29,000.

Its role as a higher education institution carries economic value itself.

This year, nearly 7,200 students graduated from the university, equipped with skills for careers in Utah’s economy and beyond. And according to the study, over half of USU’s graduates work in Utah five years after graduation.

But USU is also a workplace, employing 10,436 people in 2023, per the report. That’s good for the largest employer in Cache County, seventh-largest in the state with $1 billion in earnings.

“Including indirect and induced jobs, USU supports more than 17,000 jobs in Utah, representing 0.7% of jobs statewide,” the report says.

Part of these jobs are in the research sector, and as an R1 research university, USU receives substantial research funding — $450 million in 2023, to be exact.

The Space Dynamics Lab, which works in national defense and space exploration sectors, accounts for the bulk of the funding, according to the report.

In 2021, the lab was awarded a $1 billion contract for space technology development, the largest ever given out by the Air Force Research Laboratory.

The contract is providing funding for research over a 10-year period and provides for the research and development of essential engineering support and capability in the areas of sensor and system development, modeling and simulation, experimentation, data analysis and sensor and system validations on space vehicles, according to the Department of Defense.

The report outlined how USU’s research contributes to the economy, providing 6,665 jobs good for $385 million in earnings, $518 million in GDP and $967 million in output.

These numbers contribute to a “significant” portion of the university’s total economic contribution.

Additionally, the report said USU provided societal benefits beyond what’s quantifiable through economic contribution, benefiting students, employees and the general community across four key areas: workforce quality and development, research and commercialization, student experience and community supports and services.

“Utah State University contributes meaningfully to Utah’s economy — not only by educating students and strengthening the workforce, but also through its employment, spending, and research activity,” Andrea Brandley, senior education analyst at the Gardner Institute and lead author of the report, said in a statement.

“These activities generate ripple effects across Utah, supporting jobs, businesses and economic growth statewide.”

The full report can be found here.