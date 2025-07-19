Southern Utah has gained yet another attraction, with the $60 million Zion Canyon Hot Springs officially opening on Monday.

Southern Utah has gained yet another attraction, with the $60 million Zion Canyon Hot Springs officially opening on Monday.

The new property — the third operated by WorldSprings — features 53 bodies of water, including 32 natural hot spring pools and a mix of mineral pools, barrel saunas, cold plunge pools and an “expansive” freshwater pool and whirlpool, good for the largest in the company’s portfolio.

“It was such an honor to be approached by La Verkin to create this destination and reopen public access to these special waters in recognition of our success launching Iron Mountain Hot Springs in Glenwood Springs, (Colorado),” Steve Beckley, co-founder of WorldSprings, said in a statement. “It is truly a full circle moment as this national expansion comes one decade after we launched that very property. What began as a single location has evolved into America’s premier network of natural wellness destinations, making the unparalleled healing power of mineral waters accessible to more Americans.”

Zion Canyon Hot Springs will offer exclusive access to the geothermal waters of the Pah Tempe Hot Springs, also known as the La Verkin Hot Springs, near the Virgin River, as well as a 21-and-over “World Springs” area made up of globally inspired mineral pools that replicate the therapeutic benefits of world-renowned healing waters, including the Dead Sea, Iceland’s Blue Lagoon, and Japan’s Hokkaido Hot Springs.

Speaking at the resort’s ribbon-cutting, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox described the property as a “great addition to La Verkin, the state of Utah and the United States of America.”

The resort will bring 200 new jobs to southern Utah’s economy, Cox said. He also referenced the hot springs as proof that development can also be an environmental benefit.

Zion Canyon Hot Springs is officially open in La Verkin!



This world-class destination uses natural hot spring water from the Virgin River for recreation, then returns every gallon of water cleaner than before. 200 new jobs created and a major win for Southern Utah's economy.… pic.twitter.com/648LaKDoNM — Governor Cox (@GovCox) July 15, 2025

The Washington County Water Conservancy District offered a deal allowing the company to use about 2,000 gallons of natural hot springs mineral water per minute.

Christian Henny, president of Zion Canyon Hot Springs, in March 2024 said that the company plans to use different water options to account for the mounting water availability concerns within southwest Utah.

For example, natural mineral water pools will feature “flow-through” designs, using Virgin River flows. There, the resort plans to capture loose debris from the river, but water will flow back into the river. People are asked to shower before entering to reduce any potential water quality issues. In general, he said the process of lowering the temperature and removing hydrogen sulfide from the water will improve the river’s water quality.

A release from the company said its system allows the geothermal waters to be refreshed as necessary for consistently clean water. Once the springs water has been used, it undergoes a final filtration process before being responsibly returned to the Virgin River.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox cuts the ribbon for the opening of Zion Canyon Hot Springs alongside the hot springs' manager Ronald Neumann, left, and La Verkin Mayor Kelly Wilson, right. | St. George Area Chamber of Commerce

The hot springs will be managed by Ronald Neumann, who has managed notable properties such as Great Wolf Lodge and Five Star Parks.

“We’re excited to open what will be a premier hot springs destination in the U.S. and welcome guests to an oasis where they can relax, rejuvenate, and connect with nature,” Neumann said in a statement. “I have opened and led luxury properties in Colorado, Washington, Illinois, Georgia, and Arizona and the Greater Zion community stands out as an incredible partner for their excitement and hospitality.”

Access to Zion Canyon Hot Springs starts at an introductory price of $39. Additionally, “to build a relationship with its new community and encourage the integration of regular soaks into their wellness routines” the company is offering discounted entry to locals with proof of residency.

“We’re excited as we can be to have them come to town,” La Verkin Mayor Kelly Wilson said when ground broke on the project. “It’s going to be a great facility for La Verkin and for the whole county.”