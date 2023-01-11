COVID-19 symptoms have evolved. Here’s what to look out for now

As COVID-19 subvariants evolve, so do the symptoms. At first, the tell-tale sign used to be the loss of the sense of smell, but those warning signs changed over the last three years.
A recent study by ZOE Health in the U.K. found that now a growing number of those infected are reporting muscle aches and pains.
“Myalgia is actually a pretty common symptom in anybody that is having a febrile illness,” University Hospital Pediatric Infectious Disease specialist Dr. Amy Edwards told Fox News, Cleveland. “Anybody that has an illness that causes them to have a fever, muscle pain is a very common complication of fever.”
That isn’t the only symptom that has evolved.
What COVID-19 symptoms have changed?
Previously, ZOE Health’s research, which included over 62,000 vaccinated participants from the U.K., found that the most common omicron symptoms were cough, fatigue, congestion and a runny nose, as I reported for the Deseret News.
But now, nearly 36% of COVID-19 patients are reporting experiencing muscle aches and pains, according to a report published by the National Library of Medicine.
Here is a list of all common symptoms as of late:
- A sore throat.
- A runny nose.
- A blocked nose.
- Sneezing.
- A cough without phlegm.
- A headache.
- A cough with phlegm.
- A hoarse voice.
- Muscle aches and pains.
- An altered sense of smell.