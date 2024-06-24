The Deseret News has appointed Emily Hellewell as vice president of marketing and creative services.

“Emily’s extensive experience in marketing, communications and media makes her an invaluable addition to our team,” said Deseret News Publisher Burke Olsen. “In addition to leading our marketing and creative teams, she will add her important voice to our leadership team. We very much look forward to the impact she will have on the Deseret News and all our brands.”

In this role, Hellewell will be leading the marketing and communications efforts for the Deseret News, Deseret Magazine and Church News, as well as several other products.

“I’m am thrilled to take on this role and return to an industry I love — media, journalism and content creation — in a time where it’s especially important to find news ways to attract and grow an informed and engaged audience,” said Hellewell.

Hellewell spent the first decade of her career at NPR in Washington, D.C., where she was a member of the communications and marketing team, working in various roles to promote the organization and its journalism through social media and public relations and leading internal communications.

Hellewell also worked in tourism public relations for the city of Alexandria, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C. After that she worked in University Communications at BYU, where she was responsible for promoting campus events and developing and leading internal communications.

Most recently, Hellewell was the senior director of marketing and communications at Bonneville Communications Corporation, where she handled marketing, communications, business development and special projects for various teams including the Boncom advertising agency and the Thatcher+Co. public relations agency. Prior to that she was a managing editor at Deseret Digital Media, overseeing a content publishing team and brand standards.

Hellewell holds an MBA and a bachelor’s degree in communications from BYU.