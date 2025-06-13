The first edition of the Deseret News was published on June 15, 1850.

On June 15, 2025, the Deseret News, Utah’s oldest continuously operating business and the longest-running news organization in the state, proudly celebrates its 175th anniversary.

Founded in 1850 at the edge of the American frontier, the Deseret News began as a modest publication with a hand-operated press, printing just 220 copies of its inaugural issue. Guided by pioneers dedicated to liberty and truth, the paper quickly became an essential thread in Utah’s social and civic fabric. Over the next 175 years, the Deseret News has chronicled the state’s growth, championed journalistic integrity and consistently adapted to meet the needs of a changing audience.

“Our heritage is rooted in a spirit of service, resilience and commitment to principled reporting,” said Burke Olsen, publisher of the Deseret News. “From our earliest days, we have been a voice for faith, family and the West, while aiming to elevate understanding, challenge assumptions and illuminate context. These values guide our work today as much as they did in 1850.”

Today, the Deseret News reaches millions worldwide through its award-winning website at Deseret.com, the Deseret News app, weekly printed editions delivered nationally and the monthly Deseret Magazine—serving readers with news, analysis, and insights rooted in faith, family, and the fundamental values that strengthen society.

Subscribers will receive a special issue of the Deseret News in mailboxes by the end of June. Special anniversary articles will be posted online at Deseret.com/175years.

About the Deseret News

The Deseret News is Utah’s oldest newspaper and the Beehive state’s longest continuously operating business. Its primary focus is digital and its reach is national and global with over half of online readers living outside of Utah.