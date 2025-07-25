Deseret News, Utah’s trusted source for news and storytelling for over 175 years, announces the launch of Deseret NewsStand (shop.deseret.com), the organization’s first entry into the e-commerce marketplace. Designed to connect with loyal readers and celebrate the unique culture of Utah and the West, Deseret NewsStand offers exclusive, handpicked products that let customers show their support for great journalism and their love for the Beehive State.

Deseret NewsStand features an ever-expanding collection of branded apparel, Utah-themed clothing, framed photography, books and keepsake magazines. For Deseret News readers, this new marketplace is more than just shopping; it’s an opportunity to support journalism, find unique gifts for loved ones and affirm their connection to the stories, milestones and people that shape Utah.

“Deseret NewsStand is an invitation to our readers to engage with Deseret News in an entirely new way,” said Burke Olsen, publisher of the Deseret News. “Whether you’re picking up a 175th anniversary T-shirt, a beautiful piece of Utah photography, or the latest issue of Deseret Magazine, you’re bringing home a representation of a news brand you’ve come to trust.”

The Deseret NewsStand will include:

Branded Apparel: Deseret News logo T-shirts and hoodies, special 175th anniversary shirts, and creative, Utah-inspired illustration tees.

Accessories: Stickers, tote bags and water bottles.

Framed Photography: High-quality images of Utah's breathtaking landscapes from award-winning photographers.

Books & Magazines: Deseret Magazine (2024/2025 editions) and the commemorative 1984 magazine issue chronicling BYU Football's National Championship win.

Marathon Merch: Specialty running shirt, tanks, hat and running belt for those interested in the Deseret News Marathon.

About the Deseret News

The Deseret News is Utah’s oldest newspaper and the Beehive state’s longest continuously operating business. Its primary focus is digital and its reach is national and global with over half of online readers living outside of Utah.