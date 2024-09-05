Barron Trump, son of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump, receives his diploma during his graduation ceremony at Oxbridge Academy, Friday, May 17, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Trump’s son is bucking the family’s Ivy League tradition.

After months of speculation, former President Donald Trump has confirmed his youngest son’s college choice: Barron Trump has enrolled at New York University’s Stern School of Business, a British publication has reported.

The Daily Mail scooped New York’s newspapers, revealing the news in an interview with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, released this week. The Wall Street Journal later reached out to the Trump campaign for comment, and was referred to the Daily Mail interview. Even the student newspaper came late to the news.

The student newspaper, the Washington Square News, published quotes from the Daily Mail interview, and also a few provocative snippets from Donald Trump’s speech to NYU graduate students in 2004: among them, “be paranoid,” “get even” and “always have a prenuptial agreement.”

The Washington Square News article also noted that, “In April, the former president said that pro-Palestinian demonstrations at ‘Columbia, NYU and others’ were a ‘disgrace to our country’ and ‘all Biden’s fault.’”

The spring protests at NYU were among the most prominent in the country, and some students and faculty members are continuing to demand that the school divest from companies with ties to Israel.

Regardless of how Barron Trump is received on campus, he will have Secret Service protection, per The Independent in the U.K. And the paparazzi are already in place. The New York Post’s “Page Six” column on Wednesday published photos of Barron Trump arriving on campus, wearing a white polo shirt and black pants.

The Wall Street Journal said that Barron Trump will be attending a school with an acceptance rate of just 8% and noted that the former president and three of his children — Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr. and Tiffany — went to the University of Pennsylvania, while Eric Trump went to Georgetown University.

Largely out of the spotlight during his father’s presidency and subsequent campaigns, Barron Trump attended a campaign rally for his father in July, where he received a standing ovation. For a day, it appeared that he might be a delegate at the Republican National Convention, before he quickly withdrew. It’s unclear whether his name was not supposed to be on the list, or if the subsequent publicity caused the family to reconsider. There are plenty of Donald Trump fans who would be happy to see Barron follow in his father’s footsteps; one person on social media predicted “Barron Trump will be president in our lifetime.”

The 18-year-old graduated from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach in May, at a ceremony both his father and mother attended.