Dustin Matsumori has been named managing director of medical school planning for BYU’s new medical school. He also is vice president of Corporate Development at Intermountain Health.

BYU followed up the news last week that it had named a founding dean for its new medical school by issuing a press release that it had hired a second person related to establishing the school.

The new announcement delivered important information some may have missed. Here’s a look inside the decision:

Who is Dustin Matsumori?

The latest hire, Dustin Matsumori, isn’t a doctor. This is all about why that distinction is important.

BYU President Shane Reese hired Matsumori to fill a role that isn’t in the medical school under the founding dean, Dr. Mark Ott. It’s about building the medical school.

Matsumori will be the managing director of medical school planning, which means he will work with Reese and Dr. Ott to plan, develop and establish the medical school, according to the university’s news release.

Matsumori works for Intermountain Health, which issued its own release that discussed his role at BYU:

“Dustin’s mission-critical role will include leading and coordinating the work of consultants, subject matter experts and working groups, including accreditation, clinical partnerships, curriculum, research, organizational design, construction and more,” Intermountain stated.

Matsumori isn’t leaving his current job

Matsumori earned a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and an MBA from BYU’s Marriott School of Business, then worked at J.P. Morgan, a financial services company, and George K. Baum & Company, an investment-banking firm.

In 2012, he moved to Intermountain Health, where he previously served as:

Director of Financial Planning.

Director of Capital Markets and Growth.

Vice president of Market Intelligence and Planning.

He is now the vice president of Corporate Development, and he isn’t leaving that job.

How will non-medical Matsumori’s background help BYU?

The Intermountain Health news release described what he will bring to BYU.

“Dustin’s impressive depth and breadth of expertise in healthcare, market intelligence, strategic planning, investment banking, project management and corporate development will greatly benefit the university as it establishes its new medical school.”

Reese noted Matsumori’s background in finance in his own statement.

“Dustin brings a wealth of experience and expertise in healthcare, corporate development and project management to this position,” President Reese said. “He has played a pivotal role at Intermountain Health, where he has worked with internal and external teams on Intermountain Health’s major capital projects. We appreciate the collaboration and tremendous support of Intermountain Health and look forward to working with Dustin.”

Why this helps both BYU and Intermountain Health

Both statements mentioned corporate development, which is about strategic decisions that grow an organization, establish strategic partnerships and set a standard for organizational excellence.

Matsumori’s hiring further cemented a strategic partnership for BYU with his longtime employer. Intermountain Health President and CEO Rob Allen acknowledged that in a statement.

“I’m thrilled that Intermountain Health is partnering in such an integral way in the development of BYU’s new medical school,” Allen said. “Dustin’s impact on our organization has been tremendous and transformative, positioning Intermountain to advance its mission for generations to come. I invite caregivers across the enterprise to join me in congratulating Dustin on his appointment and celebrating our partnership with BYU on planning for their medical school’s success.”

That’s another crucial factor for both organizations.

BYU needs to secure partners with hospitals where its medical students can get their hands-on training.

Intermountain Health needs more doctors.

“Dustin’s work is likely to directly impact the looming physician shortage that’s starting to grip hospitals and clinics throughout the U.S.,” its statement said. “According to the American Medical Association, the physician deficit could reach as many as 124,000 doctors by 2034. In addition to helping reduce the size of that staffing shortage, BYU will also train physicians to serve in other nations, amplifying Dustin’s efforts for generations to come.”

Two more facts you need to know about Dustin Matsumori

Matsumori served in what is now the New York New York City Mission during the mission presidency of Elder Ronald A. Rasband in the late 1990s. Matsumori has also served as a Latter-day Saint bishop.

Matsumori’s own childhood health issues add abiding meaning to his work for Intermountain and BYU.

“Intermountain Health has played a very important role in my life,” he said in a statement. “I was born prematurely with hydrocephalus and an underdeveloped heart and lungs. I spent much of my life as a child and youth being cared for by our amazing caregivers at Primary Children’s Hospital.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with, and for, Intermountain, and I’m honored to now have the privilege to help BYU create a medical school that will train future generations of physicians who, in turn, will care for individuals and families both locally and internationally.”

