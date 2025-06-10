In this view from Fort Baker, a strawberry moon rises behind the San Francisco skyline Saturday, June 3, 2023.

The Strawberry Moon, the full moon in June, will peak at 3:44 a.m. ET on June 11, according to Time.

Due to a lunar standstill, it will appear low in the sky, something that only happens every 18.6 years. This will be the lowest since 2006 — and won’t happen again until 2043.

While not actually strawberry pink, the Strawberry Moon may glow amber or orange near the horizon.

Where does the name ‘Strawberry Moon’ come from?

June’s full moon is known as the Strawberry Moon. The name dates back to Native American tribes and originates particularly from those in the northeastern United States — including the Algonquin, Ojibwe, Dakota and Lakota, per USA Today.

These communities started calling the June full moon Strawberry Moon since it happened during the time when wild strawberries reached peak ripeness and were ready for harvest.

Despite the name, the Strawberry Moon is not actually red or pink. Because the moon sits low on the horizon, its light passes through more of Earth’s atmosphere, scattering blue light and making it appear red or orange, similar to a sunset, per BBC.

According to NASA, the tradition of naming full moons was used to track time and seasonal shifts long before modern calendars.

The Strawberry Moon is one example of how people across different cultures have looked to the skies to stay in rhythm with nature.

When is the best time to view the Strawberry Moon?

For the best view, choose a spot with little light pollution and an unobstructed view of the eastern horizon. Moonrise times vary by location. Moonrise occurs around 8:30 p.m. in New York and about 8 p.m. in Los Angeles, according to Time.

You can type in your zip code here to find the time of the moonrise in your city.

When are the remaining full moons in 2025?

If you miss the Strawberry Moon, there are six more full moons this year including three super moons, per USA Today.