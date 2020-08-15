Disneyland is trying to figure out how test cast members for COVID-19

Disneyland officials are trying to figure out how they’re going to test cast members for COVID-19 when the park reopens, a move that would surely help keep guests safe amid the pandemic.

What’s going on?

Disneyland officials told the Orange County Register that they are currently looking into how to create a proper testing plan for cast members.

“We are currently evaluating options to provide COVID-19 testing to our Disneyland Resort cast members.”

Disneyland and the Disney California Adventure Park remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Disneyland planned to reopen on July 17 to celebrate its 65th anniversary, but California would not issue proper guidance to allow the park to reopen.

Why this matters now:

Disneyland’s consideration for cast members testing comes after a controversial dispute between Walt Disney World and its cast members. Disney and the Actors’ Equity labor union signed an agreement of understanding for the cast members to return to work as long as they receive free on-site COVID-19 testing while they’re there, according to Deseret.com’s Lottie Johnson.