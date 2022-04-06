NBA 2K22 MyTeam adds even more rewards for Season 6. Here’s what to know

For its sixth season, NBA 2K22 is going the extra mile to earn you free MyTeam rewards and cards.

What is MyTeam?

MyTeam is a card-collecting mode — similar to FIFA’s Ultimate Team or The Show’s Diamond Dynasty mode — where you can compete using your collected players. MyTeam often comes with a number of challenges to earn cards along the way.



Each season lasts about six weeks. Each season has a Level 40 reward, which is obtained by completing agendas and challenges that earn you points.

What’s new for NBA 2K22 Season 6?

NBA 2K announced new details about the mode in its blog. Here are some of the highlights.

Playoff moment agendas — For the 2022 NBA playoffs, MyTeam will add new lifetime agenda groups for each round. The groups will contain agendas based on real-life playoff moments. At the end of the rounds, new moments-based cards will be added into the agenda.

Weekly rewards — MyTeam will add new reward cards starting April 11 with Giannis Anetokounmpo. The mode will drop a new card every weekday. You have to complete the agendas of the previous day’s card to get the new one. Each card’s ratings will increase as you go.

New Limited rewards — The reward for the Limited mode (where you have to use a specific type of player card to compete) will be picked by the fans. The official MyTeam community will vote in a poll to determine the reward.

Who are the NBA 2K22 Season 6 rewards?