Disney+ has a new ‘Daredevil’ series in the works

The rumors are true. Disney+ is moving forward with a new “Daredevil” series, hiring writers and executive producers for the show, while details about the cast are yet to be revealed, according to an exclusive Variety report.

Who is involved in the new ‘Daredevil’ series?

In the original Netflix series, which lasted three seasons, Charlie Cox played Matt Murdock, the lawyer-vigilante also known as Daredevil. The actor has made appearances on other Marvel projects, including “The Defenders” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” as well as “Echo,” which is yet to be released. He may even be attached to the new “Daredevil” series, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Daredevil’s villain, Wilson Fisk, who was played by Vincent D’Onofrio and was also featured in the “Hawkeye” series as New York’s Kingpin of Crime, is another established Marvel character who could make a return.

Matt Corman and Chris Ord are attached as writers and executive producers. The duo is behind the USA Network series “Covert Affairs,” a five-season cable show that ran between 2010 and 2014.

Marvel Studios and reps for Corman and Ord declined to comment.

Netflix vs. Disney: Where can I watch ‘Daredevil’?

The series about the “Man Without Fear” was first released on Netflix, along with other Marvel shows like “Jessica Jones,” “Luke Cage,” “The Punisher,” “Iron Fist” and “The Defenders.” But after the streaming service’s license with Marvel expired in March this year, Disney acquired the rights, moving all of the Netflix shows to Disney+, according to The AV Club.

