Who are The Try Guys and what is happening with them?

The YouTube channel The Try Guys — featuring Keith Habersberger, Eugene Lee Yang, Ned Fulmer and Zach Kornfeld — has become incredibly popular, amassing nearly 8 million subscribers.

Recently, rumors and speculation about a schism within the group have emerged. On Tuesday, the group announced that Fulmer is no longer with the show.

What do The Try Guys do?

As the name of the group indicates, The Try Guys try doing a variety of things, often for the first time, and make videos of the process.

The most recent episodes, for example, include the group (minus Fulmer) trying stand-up comedy, Habersberger eating everything at a Las Vegas buffet and the group (again, minus Fulmer) trying to make chocolate eclairs with professional chefs.

Why is Ned Fulmer no longer with the Try Guys?

The Try Guys announced Tuesday that Fulmer is no longer with the group.

“As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together,” a statement posted on their official Twitter account read. “We thank you for your support as we navigate this change.”

The announcement comes amid speculation that Fulmer had engaged in an extramarital relationship (his wife Ariel is a regular part of the show, as is Habersberger’s wife, Becky, and Kornfeld’s fiancee, Maggie Bustamante). The Try Guys announced Tuesday that he was no longer working with the team.

Less than an hour later, Fulmer posted a statement on his Twitter account that read, “Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship. I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention.”

Prior to Fulmer’s statement, there had been speculation about him being involved in an extramarital workplace relationship. The Try Guys have not released any information regarding additional personnel.

Ariel Fulmer later released a statement on Instagram which read, “Thanks to everyone who has reached out to me — it means a lot. Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”

The couple has two children, Wesley and Finley.

Who is Ned Fulmer?

Fulmer, 35, is from Florida and graduated from Yale with a degree in chemistry before he began working for Buzzfeed, where he, Habersberger, Yang and Kornfeld began The Try Guys in 2014 before breaking off on their own in 2018.

Fulmer has very much built a persona around being a loving father and husband. As of Wednesday morning, his Twitter bio even still read, “official dad of the @tryguys”

In a story about Tuesday’s news, NPR’s Ayana Archie quoted former Buzzfeed producer Devin Lytle as saying, “I think something that really struck with the folks is the fact that Ned marketed himself as like the family guy, wife guy. And I think that’s what is so shocking about ... the truth that has come out about this relationship.”

What happens to The Try Guys now?

Prior to Tuesday’s news, speculation about the group had grown in part because recent videos had not included Fulmer. The group’s announcement Tuesday would indicate that such will be the case moving forward.

Speculation had also grown after the group announced on Sept. 20 that it will only be posting one new video per week between now and the end of October as opposed to the usual two “so we can focus on bringing great content to you for the holidays ... stay tuned!”