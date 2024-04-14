"American Idol" judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan decide who will earn a spot in the show's top 24. On Sunday night, the show reveals the top 20.

“American Idol” is cutting down the competition — fast.

On Sunday night, the show reveals its top 20 singers and eliminates four aspiring “Idol” winners from the competition. Overnight voting from viewers will then determine who makes it to the top 14 the following night.

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect from the top 20 round — and how to vote.

What happens during the ‘American Idol’ top 20 round?

At the start of Sunday night’s episode, “Idol” will reveal the top 20 singers. Each of the 20 remaining contestants will then perform a song of their choice in the hopes of continuing on in the competition.

Sunday’s episode will also feature special performances from Lauren Spencer-Smith, Teddy Swims and Paul Russell.

Spencer-Smith reached the “American Idol” top 20 in Season 18, and released her debut album, “Mirror,” last year. Swims is known for his breakout hit last year, “Lose Control,” which hit No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, per the entertainment site Gold Derby. And Russell is well known for his breakout single, “Little Boo Thang,” which started climbing Billboard charts last year. He is an opening act on Meghan Trainor’s 2024 Timeless tour.

The “American Idol” top 20 round airs April 14 from 7 to 10 p.m. MDT on ABC. The top 14 reveal will air the following night from 7 to 9 p.m. MDT.

Who is in the ‘American Idol’ top 20?

“American Idol” reveals the top 20 at the start of Sunday’s episode. Currently, the following 24 singers are in the competition:

Jordan Anthony.

Jack Blocker.

Odell Bunton Jr.

McKenna Faith Breinholt.

Abi Carter.

Roman Collins.

Jayna Elise.

Elleigh Marie Francom.

Julia Gagnon.

Ajii Hafeez.

Triston Harper.

Jennifer Jeffries.

Quintavious Johnson.

KBlocks.

Sam “Kayko” Kelly-Cohen.

Mia Matthews.

Hailey Mia.

Will Moseley.

Nya.

Blake Proehl.

Kennedy Reid.

Kaibrienne Richins.

Emmy Russell.

Mackenzie Sol.

How to vote for ‘American Idol’ top 20

Voting for the top 20 round will determine who advances to the top 14 Monday night, the Deseret News previously reported. According to the “Idol” TV listing for Monday night, the 10 singers with the most votes from viewers will advance to the next round, while celebrity judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan pick the remaining four to round out the top 14.

The voting window for the top 20 round begins at the end of the East Coast broadcast of “American Idol” on April 14 and ends at 7 a.m. MDT on April 15, according to idolvote.abc.com.

There are three ways to vote on “American Idol”:

Vote online at idolvote.abc.com (fans must create an account to vote).

Vote via the “American Idol” app, which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play Store.

Vote via text. During each “Idol” episode, a contestant will have a specific number that can be texted to “21523.”

Viewers can submit up to 10 votes per voting method per contestant, according to idolvote.abc.com.