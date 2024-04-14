Kaibrienne Richins hasn’t had the most straightforward journey on “American Idol” this season. But after fighting her way through a sing-off to secure a spot in the top 24, the 20-year-old singer from Henefer, Utah, is proving to be a favorite among the judges.

And on Sunday night, “Idol” will reveal if viewers feel the same way.

Kaibrienne Richins earns high praise during the ‘American Idol’ top 24 round

After making the top 24, Richins traveled to a Disney resort in Hawaii, where “Idol” filmed the round and brought on celebrity guest mentors Tori Kelly and Jelly Roll. Richins was one of 12 singers who worked with Kelly, a two-time Grammy Award-winning artist who appeared on “Idol” 13 years ago, but was eliminated ahead of the top 24 round, the Deseret News reported.

In preparation for Richins’ top 24 performance — a rendition of Bryan Adams’ “Heaven,” one of her father’s favorites — Kelly encouraged the young singer to take the stage with full confidence in her abilities. Following Richins’ performance, the “Idol” alum — who had Richins perform the song in a slightly higher key than she was used to — offered high praise.

“I feel like you seem relieved after that,” Kelly said with a laugh. “We worked on just believing in yourself, and that you could actually do it, because you have the chops, you have this amazing rasp in your voice. But I think your biggest hurdle is going to be just you believing in you. ... You killed it, it was amazing.”

“Idol” judge Luke Bryan, who was visibly impressed by the performance, also encouraged the young singer to develop more confidence in herself.

“I’m getting just star vibes,” he said. “When you really get the confidence, I just think we’re going to see your potential of being a star just start shooting across the sky.”

Prior to her top 24 performance, Richins expressed concern that she wouldn’t connect with her audience because she was worried about the key change and so focused on hitting the right notes. But “Idol” judge Lionel Richie quickly put those doubts to rest.

“The most important part about singing is when the crowd can feel it. From the opening of your song, I had goosebumps,” he told Richins. “That cry you have in your voice, you can’t teach.”

The performance led “Idol” judge Katy Perry to declare that Richins is in a lane of her own in the competition.

“You’re one of our more unique voices, and that’s what got you to the top 24,” she said. “And I want to keep you.”

But now, whether Richins continues on in the competition is up to the viewers.

Will Kaibrienne Richins make the ‘American Idol’ top 20?

The “Idol” top 24 round marked the first time this season that viewers could weigh in and cast votes for their favorite singers, the Deseret News previously reported.

On Sunday night, the show will reveal the outcome of the first vote. Four singers will be eliminated from “Idol,” with 20 moving on to compete for a spot in the show’s top 14.

“I’m just so grateful for this opportunity and all the overwhelming love and support I have received!!” Richins previously wrote in an email to the Deseret News. “And don’t forget to VOTE.”