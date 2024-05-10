"American Idol" judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and "Idol" host Ryan Seacrest. The "American Idol" top five travel to Disney World with guest mentor Kane Brown before performing for the chance to reach the "American Idol" finale.

Season 22 of “American Idol” is wrapping up, with the show just a week away from announcing its next winner.

On Sunday night, “Idol” will reveal the top three singers heading to the finale, eliminating two aspiring “Idol” winners from the competition. Voting from viewers during the two-hour episode will determine who out of the five remaining contestants advances to the top three.

Here’s a breakdown of the top five round — and how to vote.

What happens during the ‘American Idol’ top 5 round?

Sunday night’s episode is a Disney-themed program, where each top five contestant will perform two Disney songs, according to a TV listing for the episode. The two-hour episode will feature country star Kane Brown mentoring the “Idol” contestants at Disney World before the singers perform live for the audience’s votes.

Viewers will be able to vote throughout the episode to help determine the top three heading to the finale on May 19. The episode airs starting at 6 p.m. MDT on ABC.

How to vote on ‘American Idol’

Voting for the top five round determines who advances to the finale.

The voting window for the top five round begins during the live broadcast of “American Idol” on May 12 and ends during the final commercial break, according to idolvote.abc.com. The show will reveal the results at the end of the episode.

There are three ways to vote on “American Idol”:

Vote online at idolvote.abc.com (fans must create an account to vote).

Vote via the “American Idol” app, which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play Store.

Vote via text. During each “Idol” episode, a contestant will have a specific number that can be texted to “21523.”

Viewers can submit up to 10 votes per voting method per contestant, according to idolvote.abc.com.

‘American Idol’ 2024: Who will make the top 3?

Going into Sunday night’s episode, the following five contestants are still in the competition, as the Deseret News reported:

Jack Blocker

Jack Blocker’s audition for “Idol” stands out for one major reason: He initially left the audition room with a rejection.

After Blocker performed an original song, “I Was Wrong,” Luke Bryan was the only “Idol” judge to give the singer from Dallas a “yes,” sending Blocker out the door without a golden ticket to Hollywood. But then for the first time in show history, the “Idol” crew behind the scenes filming voted to bring him back and have him continue on in the competition.

Will Moseley

Will Moseley turned to a music after college football took its toll on him — three concussions in the span of two seasons. Now, the 23-year-old singer from Georgia — who wowed all three “Idol” judges with the very first note of his audition — is a front-runner on “American Idol.”

Abi Carter

Following Abi Carter’s performance of Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For” for her audition, judge Luke Bryan declared: “That may be the winner of ‘American Idol.’” The 21-year-old from Indio, California, received one of three coveted Platinum tickets handed out during the audition round, allowing her to skip a round in the competition. Carter has been a strong contender all season long.

Emmy Russell

Emmy Russell, a 25-year-old singer-songwriter from Nashville, is the granddaughter of country music legend Loretta Lynn. Now, she’s trying to make a name for herself on “American Idol,” and has grown in confidence over the course of the season.

“You’re an A+ songwriter,” “Idol” judge Katy Perry said during the audition. “So was your grandma. You’ve got the gift. I don’t think you need to compare yourself to what grandma was — you’re totally different. You shouldn’t give yourself all that pressure.”

Triston Harper

At 15, Triston Harper is the youngest singer remaining in the “Idol” competition. Throughout the season, the judges have praised the small-town singer from Alabama for his artistic maturity and storytelling voice.

Who was eliminated on ‘American Idol’?

Two singers will be eliminated at the end of Sunday night’s episode.

What happens during the 2024 ‘American Idol’ finale?

The three-hour “American Idol” Season 22 finale will feature the top three contestants performing for one last chance to win the competition. Jon Bon Jovi will serve as a guest mentor for the episode, according to a TV listing.

The finale airs Sunday, May 19, starting at 6 p.m. MDT on NBC.