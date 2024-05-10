Kim Kardashian attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York.

TikTok users are campaigning for their followers to block certain celebrities on social media platforms in a trend coming to be known as “digitine.”

According to Distractify, the trend is a means to punish celebrities who have been deemed as not using their wealth and influence appropriately to help others. The purpose of the blocking is meant to disrupt the revenue that they receive through advertising and brand deals.

Why did the trend start?

The trend is a result of the 2024 Met Gala, which showcased famous people coming out in extravagant outfits, and where, according to BBC, a ticket costs $75,000.

TikTok users felt this highlighted the wealth disparity between people, and some began comparing the it to “The Hunger Games,” a popular dystopian movie series where the wealthy and poor are separated into districts.

The user @ladyfromtheoutside posted a video in which she calls out the model and influencer Hayley Kalil.

Kalil previously posted a video in which she is seen outside the Met Gala while lip synching the words “Let them eat cake.” This references the rumored statement made by French Queen Marie Antoinette during the French Revolution in regards to the starving poor.

In the video, ladyfromtheoutside coined the term “digitine,” which is a combination of the words “digital guillotine,” referencing the fate of Marie Antoinette being beheaded for her perceived crimes against the people of France.

She said, “It’s time to block all the celebrities, influencers and wealthy socialites who are not using their resources to help those in dire need.”

Kalil has since removed the video which sparked the outrage and posted an apology video. In the apology she explains how she did not attend the Met Gala and was only invited by E! News to interview celebrities outside.

Kalil’s use of the “Let them eat cake” audio was not intended to be taken as “malicious in nature.” Instead, she claims she used it because it was part of a current glow-up trend.

The “digitine” trend has continued to pick up steam and other celebrities have been targeted as a result.

What are the effects of the trend?

TikTok users have many different thoughts on who should be targeted.

Many have compiled their own lists of celebrities who should be blocked next. Some of the more popular names are people like Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Taylor Swift, Drake, the Rock and many more.

While some are celebrating the success of the trend, others want to turn people’s attention to businesses and politicians who they believe are the ones who should really be held accountable.

One viral video posted by @rawcritix expressed the desire to block people “who have actual impact on our day to day lives” rather than just focusing their attention on celebrities and influencers.