The Hallmark network is celebrating the start of summer 2024 with five new movies fitting the theme “Passport to Love.”

During June, the network will release four romantic movies set in different countries across the world, including Italy and Greece. A new mystery movie, “Tipline Mysteries: Dial 1 for Murder,” will also premiere.

Here are five new Hallmark movies and mysteries coming to the network in June, as well as a look at Season 11 of the television series “When Calls the Heart.”

‘For Love & Honey’

Starring: Andrew Walker and Margaret Clunie.

Summary: While recusing a beehive in Malta, beekeeper Eva (Clunie) discovers an ancient fresco hidden beneath.

Austen (Walker), a traveling archeologist, believes the fresco is actually a map leading to pirate’s treasure. He convinces Eva to join him on a treasure hunt across Malta — as the pair work together to solve the puzzle, they form a lasting connection.

Premieres: Saturday, June 1, at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Tipline Mysteries: Dial 1 for Murder’

Starring: Holland Roden and Chris McNally.

Summary: When a cryptic call is made to the Detroit Free Press about a planned jewelry heist, tipline operator Mandy Moore (Roden) is roped into a puzzling mystery.

Mandy reports the tip to a doubtful detective, (McNally). But when the heist actually happens, Mandy is recruited by the police force to assist the newly promoted detective in tracking down who is responsible for the deadly jewelry heist.

Premieres: Friday, June 7, at 7 p.m. MDT.

‘Savoring Paris’

Starring: Bethany Joy Lenz, Stanley Weber and Ben Wiggins.

Summary: Discontent with the path her life has taken, Ella (Joy Lenz) embarks on a journey of self-discovery in Paris. Once in the City of Love, Ella finds herself torn between two handsome suitors: A food critic (Wiggins) and a rugged cheese monger (Weber).

Premieres: Saturday, June 8, at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘A Greek Recipe for Romance’

Starring: Danielle C. Ryan and Rafael Kariotakis.

Summary: When things aren’t going how Abby (Ryan) had planned, she jets off to Greece to visit her mother. While there, Abby meets Theo (Kariotakis) and they team up to open a restaurant. The pair form a deep connection, but is it enough to keep Abby from going back home?

Premieres: Saturday, June 15, at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Two Scoops of Italy’

Starring: Hunter King and Michele Rosiello.

Summary: During a trip to Italy, Danielle (King), an American Chef, falls hard for the country’s culture, flavors, gelato and one of it’s men (Rosiello) — who showed her all the wonderful things his home country has to offer.

Premieres: Saturday, June 22, at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘When Calls the Heart’

Stars: Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Chris McNally and Kevin McGarry.

Summary: The 11th season of “When Calls the Heart” continues to follow single mother and school teacher Elizabeth Thornton (Krakow) in the small Canadian town of Hope Valley.

“Time has flown by since the end of season 10, and I cannot put into words how thrilled I am for the premiere of season 11 of ‘When Calls the Heart,’” Krakow said of the upcoming season, per Good Housekeeping. “It’s such a warm feeling to know that we have the loyalty, love, and longevity to make it this far and that is a true testament to our viewers.”

Premieres: Season 11, Episode 9 of “When Calls the Heart” premieres on Sunday, June 2, at 7 p.m. MDT.

New episodes of the series Hallmark channel every Sunday at 7 p.m. MDT through the month.