Brandon Sanderson poses for a portrait at BYU in Provo on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Sanderson has finished book five of The Stormlight Archive, titled "Wind and Truth."

Brandon Sanderson has finished Book 5 of “The Stormlight Archive.”

Sanderson made the announcement on his official X account on Monday.

“Finished the last interlude today at 5:21,” he wrote. “That is a wrap: Wind and Truth, Book five of the Stormlight Archive, is finished.”

What is ‘Wind and Truth’?

“Wind and Truth” is set to be the fifth novel and the conclusion to the first half of “The Stormlight Archive.” “The Stormlight Archive” is a high fantasy series by Sanderson that follows characters such as Kaladin, Dalinar, Shallan and so many more as they navigate the storm-rocked world of Roshar and battle an otherworldly threat.

The previously released books of “The Stormlight Archive” are:

“The Way of Kings.”

“Words of Radiance.”

“Oathbringer.”

“Rhythm of War.”

The Stormlight Archive is also a series set in Sanderson’s Cosmere, his own literary version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or DC Extended Universe. The Cosmere consists of more than 15 novels, multiple novellas and several short stories.

If you want to know where to start reading Cosmere books, or any of Sanderson’s other books, check here.

When does ‘Wind and Truth’ come out?

“Wind and Truth” has been quite a while in coming.

“The Stormlight Archive” Book 4, “Rhythm of War,” came out way back in November 2020. And according to Sanderson, he has been working on “Wind and Truth” for a little over three years, since March 2021. At 491,000 words, though, it’s little wonder it has taken so long.

And fans of “The Stormlight Archive” will have to wait just a little bit longer. Even though Sanderson said in his post that the book “finally, is DONE,” ‘Wind and Truth’ won’t be released until the end of this year because Sanderson still needs to “hand it off to the proofreading and copyediting team.”

The book’s official release date is slated for Dec. 6, 2024.

Fan reactions

Fans on X reacted with excitement and elation, with many saying they couldn’t wait until December or were rereading the series in anticipation of the release.