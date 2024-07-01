There are 177 days until Christmas, but the December holiday is Hallmark’s speciality — so it’s celebrating early with “Christmas in July.” This month, the network will release six Christmas-themed movies as well as a new “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” mystery.

An extended cut of “Three Wise Men and a Baby,” which premiered in November 2023, will also premiere this month featuring never-before-seen content.

Here are seven new Hallmark movies and mysteries coming to the network in July, as well as a look at the future of “When Calls the Heart,” which was recently renewed for a 12th season.

‘Falling Like Snowflakes’

Starring: Rebecca Dalton and Marcus Rosner.

Summary: On a mission to capture a rare photo of a 12-sided snowflake, photographer Teagan (Dalton) must enter the eye of a snowstorm to snap the shot she hopes will round off her exhibit. To brace the treacherous conditions, she calls on a childhood friend (Rosner) for help. Together, they embark on a life-changing adventure.

Premieres: Saturday, June 29, at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Operation Nutcracker’

Starring: Ashley Newbrough and Christopher Russell.

Summary: Before the Warby family Christmas charity auction, a priceless nutcracker set to be auctioned off goes missing. Event planner Lottie Morgan (Newbrough) and the heir to the Warby dynasty, Tristan (Russell), team up to track it down. As their search brings them closer to the nutcracker, it also brings them closer to each other.

Premieres: Streaming Monday, July 1, on Hallmark Movies Now.

‘Three Wise Men and a Baby: Extended Cut’

Starring: Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Margaret Colin.

Summary: During Christmas, three brothers are surprised when they discover a baby has been left in their care. They must work together to care for the child — something they know nothing about. As they watch over the baby, the brothers rebuild their relationships with each other as well as their romantic relationships.

Premieres: Saturday, July 6, at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters’

Starring: Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth, Crystal Lowe, Geoff Gustafson and Rhiannon Fish.

Summary: The Postables return to solving a mystery when they discover a trio of dead letters. As the mystery unravels, the series of letters has a unique impact on each of them.

Premieres: Friday, July 12, at 7 p.m. MDT.

‘Rescuing Christmas’

Starring: Rachael Leigh Cook and Sam Page.

Summary: When Erin (Cook) is granted three wishes, she asks for Christmas to disappear. To her surprise, Christmas actually disappears and Erin regrets making the wish. With help from a handsome friend (Page), Erin embarks on a mission to bring Christmas back — restoring her long lost love for the holiday.

Premieres: Saturday, July 13, at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘A Very Vermont Christmas’

Starring: Katie Leclerc and Ryan McPartlin.

Summary: A champion skier (McPartlin) joins forces with Joy (Leclerc), a Vermont brew master to make a seasonal microbrew — Joy hopes the brew will be enough to save her family business.

Premieres: Saturday, July 20, at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘An Ice Palace Romance’

Starring: Celeste Desjardins and Marcus Rosner.

Summary: Former figure skater Lori (Desjardins) was once on the brink of competing in the Olympics. Now, she works as a journalist who returned to her hometown ice rink to cover a story. While covering the story, Lori connects with Mark (Rosner), the current owner of the ice rink, and his daughter. The local ice rink is at risk of getting torn down and the pair hope they can join forces to save it.

Premieres: Saturday, July 27, at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘When Calls the Heart’: Renewed for Season 12

Season 11 of “When Calls the Heart” wrapped up in June but the series has already been renewed for another season.

Production for the 12th season will begin in July, reports Hallmark. It is expected to premiere in spring 2025.

“I am overjoyed that ‘When Calls the Heart’ is coming back for a 12th season!” Erin Krakow, series star and executive producer, said in a statement to Hallmark.

“Our fantastic writers, cast, and crew couldn’t be more excited to begin filming this next season! We are proud to tell stories that warm hearts in homes around the world and so grateful to Hallmark for being such champions of that positivity. Having the Hearties’ support over the past decade has been a true testament to what this show is all about: community and love. We cannot wait for our fans to see what Hope Valley has in store!”