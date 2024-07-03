“Inside Out 2″ had the largest opening of 2024 in June, achieving a $100 million debut, a milestone not seen since last year’s “Barbie." July brings a variety of potential summer blockbusters to become the latest hit, including “Despicable Me 4.”

“Inside Out 2″ had the largest opening of 2024 in June, achieving a $100 million debut, a milestone not seen since last year’s “Barbie,” according to Boxoffice Pro.

July brings a variety of potential summer blockbusters to become the latest hit, including “Despicable Me 4,” “Twisters,” and “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

Here are some family-friendly options.

1. ‘Despicable Me 4′

The “Despicable Me” franchise has consistently succeeded, earning approximately $1.5 billion domestically and $4.6 billion worldwide, according to Boxoffice Pro. The minions have become fan favorites and viral internet memes.

“Despicable Me 4″ reunites audiences with Gru and Lucy, who welcome a new family member, Gru Jr. Will Ferrell and Sofia Vergara join the cast as villains who put the family on the run.

While it may not tug at heartstrings like a Pixar movie, “Despicable Me 4″ promises a fun adventure that is sure to entertain the entire family.

Release date: July 3, in theaters

2. ‘Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot’

Angel Studios aims to replicate last year’s success of “Sound of Freedom” with “Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot.” “Sound of Freedom” surprised everyone by outperforming “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” on its opening day, according to Boxoffice Pro.

“Sound of Hope” follows Donna and Reverend Martin as they inspire their community to take in 77 foster children who had nowhere else to go.

Early reviews are positive, with it currently having a 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes from 17 critics.

“It never allows its characters to question their faith or even lose patience. It glosses over the challenges of raising severely traumatized children. But it is a sincere, thoughtful effort that could get an audience beyond the core faith community,” said Nell Minow of Movie Mom.

Release date: July 4, in theaters

3. ‘The Imaginary’

From Studio Ponoc and animator Yoshiyuki Momose, known for his work on Studio Ghibli’s “Spirited Away,” comes “The Imaginary,” based on A.F. Harrold’s 2014 novel.

Adapted by Yoshiaki Nishimura, the film follows Rudger, an imaginary friend, who must navigate the Town of Imaginaries after his creator, Amanda, leaves him behind. It is there that he discovers a mysterious threat.

“Nishimura litters his screenplay with poignant insights about the power of enterprising play that will inspire audiences of all ages to remember a time when they needed only to rely on their minds to conjure new worlds and scenarios,” said Lovia Gyarkye with The Hollywood Reporter.

It premiered in Japan in December 2023, and Netflix acquired worldwide streaming rights.

Release date: July 5, Netflix

4. ‘Fly Me to the Moon’

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum star in this comedy-drama.

Kelly Jones (Johansson), a marketing genius, is tasked with filming a fake moon landing in case NASA’s Apollo 11 mission fails, leading to complications with launch director Cole Davis (Tatum).

Release date: July 12, in theaters

5. ‘Twisters’

This movie is a remake of the 1996 hit. When it came out 28 years ago, it was the second-highest-grossing film of that year, after “Independence Day,” per Boxoffice Pro.

This disaster movie follows Kate Carter, who must confront her past trauma with tornadoes and fight for her life when she becomes involved with storm chasers in Oklahoma.

Release date: July 17, in theaters

6. ‘Cobra Kai,’ Season 6, Part 1

This series, set years after the classic “Karate Kid” movies, follows high school rivals Daniel and Johnny as they clash again, teaching the next generation of karate masters.

The final season is split into three parts, each with five episodes. The first part releases this month, the second on Nov. 28, and the third in 2025, according to Variety.

“Cobra Kai” first premiered on YouTube Red and was picked up by Netflix for its third season, quickly becoming one of its most popular shows.

Release date: July 18, Netflix